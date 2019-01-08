Patriot's Viper SSDs are poised to strike

Patriot brought a staggering array of components and peripherals to display at CES this year, including its entire current SSD lineup. The Burst and Scorch internal drives and EVLVR external have all been on the market for months, but alongside those familiar faces were a trio of fresh ones.

Let's start with the slowest. The Viper 2.5" is a fairly vanilla-seeming SATA SSD, but it promises better random performance than the budget-oriented Burst. Patriot clocks the drive at symmetric 100K and 90K IOps for random read and random writes, respectively, up from the Burst's 80K and 60K. Some of that increased oomph may come courtesy of an upgrade to Phison's S12 controller. Newer and denser 3D NAND is likely on tap as well, since capacities scale all the way to 2 TB for this SATA snake.

Next up is the Viper VPR100. Somewhere underneath all the LEDs and plastic is apparently an M.2 gumstick. The VPR100 is a full-bore, PCIe-x4, NVMe drive powered by Phison's 5012-E12 controller. That makes it a welcome addition to the catalog, since the Scorch M.2 stick supports only two lanes. Patriot says the drive's good for sequential reads of 3100 MB/s, sequential writes of 3000 MB/s, and symmetric random read and write speeds of up to 500K IOps. But who cares about numbers? It's all about the colors, man. The VPR100's lighting zones can by configured to deliver "RGB madness" via Patriot's Viper Software.

Finally, we've got the Viper VPN100. Like the VPR100, it's a PCIe, NVMe, M.2 drive. But unlike the VPR100, the VPN100 is all business. It eschews RGB capabilities for a finned aluminum heatsink, sure to keep thermal throttling at bay longer than nude PCBs do. The VPN100 packs the same Phison E12 controller as the VPR100, but whips its 3D TLC all the way to sequential reads speeds of 3450 MB/s. The two drives' performance specs are otherwise identical.