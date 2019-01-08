The RTX 2060 graphics cards announced so far

As the week's CES news continues to stream out, we've rounded up a raft of new Geforce RTX 2060 models for you to take a gander at. These are all powered by a variously clocked TU106-200 GPU Turing GPU running 6GB of GDDR6. No 3-GB model has yet been announced with this generation. We already wrote about the finer details regarding the RTX 2060, and we put together a review roundup, too. The necessary Tech Report review will be coming, but initial reports are encouraging.

Nvidia Founders Edition

A few years ago, Nvidia started producing their own "Founders Edition" cards. They've typically been quite attractive looking cards, and the RTX 2060 FE is no exception.

The FE runs the standard 1680MHz and a dual-fan design, but the array of ports is unique. Packing DisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-C, and DVI-DL outputs, this is perhaps the most future-proofed card of the bunch. No other card has USB Type-C yet, which may be useful for VirtualLink VR headsets in the future. Nvidia also continues to do a heck of a job with stylish industrial design, surrounding this card in gorgeous aluminum.

Asus

For Asus, the magic number of graphics cards at launch is seven. They've also opted to advertise the base clock as opposed to the boost clock, which the other manufacturers have gone with. It's an odd decision, given that Nvidia also advertises the boost clock. Essentially, the boost clock is similar to CPU boost speeds, where it'll raise the clocks based on thermal headroom. It makes comparisons difficult, although the 1365MHz listed is the stock base speed. Interestingly, Asus' cards are IP5X certified for dust, which they claim helps prevent fan degradation over time. They also all have two DisplayPort and two HDMI ports, excepting the dual fan design.

ROG GeForce Strix RTX 2060 / OC Edition / Advanced Edition

For the high-end, Asus is going with a triple-fan design, but those bad boys are off until the chip hits 55°C. These cards are dual BIOS creations, with Performance and Quiet modes, depending on your preference. If you have an Asus motherboard, you can take advantage of Asus' Fan Connect II, which will sync your system fans to the graphics card fans and cool your system more intelligently, apparently. RGB lighting on the front and the metal backplate can be controlled by the Aura Sync software.

ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 2060

With the Turbo GeForce RTX 2060, Asus is the only company to have come out with a blower style card so far. It should fit into some narrower spots without overheating. The card has a new 80mm fan, and an angled shroud, which Asus says performs better than previous generation. It also has some lighting love along the top.

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2060 / Advanced Edition / OC Edition

For its dual-fan design, Asus has gone for three different speeds. The design appears to be the same physically, but clocks should be different in the end. Asus claims this card design is "extra-large," and it'll take up three slots for its dual 90mm "Wing-Blade" fans. Like some of Asus' other RTX 2060s, these fans also can turn off when they're not needed. These are the only non-Founders Edition cards announced that have a DVI-D [prt on tap, alongside the two DisplayPort and two HDMI ports, so these will be good cards to check out if you're still running an older monitor.

EVGA

EVGA made its splash with two card designs and six different SKUs. One design is an ITX single fan, and the other one has two fans. (The SKU naming convention is confusing though, so pay attention when we get there.) EVGA is using Hydro Dynamic Bearing fans on their new cards for the first time with the 2k series, and they say they're 15% quieter than previous designs.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 XC Ultra Black / XC Ultra

These are the new high-end RTX 2060 cards from EVGA. They're a dual fan design, and the speeds are as follows: On the Black edition, it's a boost clock of the standard 1680MHz, but the regular Ultra has 1830MHz, matching the MSI Gaming Z. One might think that the "Black" edition might be faster, but it appears otherwise. One of our local experts recalled that the Black versions had no fancy lights on them.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 / SC / XC Black / XC

These four different SKUs are all based around the same single-fan design. EVGA says that to facilitate cooling, the card is taller than some others, so keep that in mind if you're trying to use them in a small case. Clocks range from the pedestrian 1680MHz for the base 2060 and XC Black up to 1755MHz on the XC model. The SC comes in at 1710MHz.

Gigabyte

Gigabyte announced six different cards, though official specs aren't yet finalized. It looks like the cards each have three DisplayPorts and an HDMI port, though the GPU speeds are still written as "TBD," so there remains some ambiguity. It appears that Gigabyte includes automatic low-load fan shutoff as a standard feature on its cards.

Aorus GeForce RTX 2060 Xtreme 6G

For those who like their graphics cards to have PUNCHING EAGLES, Gigabyte has the Aorus GeForce RTX 2060 Xtreme 6G. With 8+2 power phases, this triple-fan card is designed for overclocking. There are three fans up front and copper backplate cooling, so this card shouldn't have many heat issues. It also supports RGB Fusion 2.0, which allows you to synchronize your LEDs with other Aorus-branded devices. You can get a four-year warranty with this card, should you register it online.

Geforce RTX 2060 MINI ITX OC 6G

Not to be left out of the tiny PC market, Gigabyte has a new ITX model, ironically with a large name: Geforce RTX 2060 Mini ITX OC 6G. Measuring 170mm, this card should fit most any chassis.

GeForce RTX 2060 OC 6G / Windforce OC 6G

Gigabyte has two cards with dual-fan designs. The difference we can discern at this point lies in the size of the fans, though there will likely be some clock speed difference once that's determined. The Windforce card has a slightly larger 100mm fan diameter versus standard RTX 2060 OC 6G. Both also include alternate fan spinning direction, which Gigabyte claims improves air circulation.

GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming OC 6G / OC PRO 6G

If you're concerned about heat but aren't up for the Xtreme, Gigabyte has also come out with some other triple-fan models. Both appear to be the same design, but with slightly different expected clock speeds. Here again, RGB Fusion 2.0 is on board.

MSI

With no less than five designs announced already, MSI is hoping they've got a card that will satisfy your graphical needs. Three DisplayPorts and a single HDMI port push your pixels to your screen on each of these cards.

Geforce RTX 2060 Gaming Z 6G

For those of us non-Americans, "Gaming Zed" may sound like an odd name, but this card seems capable enough. With the highest clocks of any 2060 cards at 1830MHz, you may be able to shake out a few extra frames per second with this card. It also includes some fancy RGB lighting. The fans on this puppy are dual TORX 3.0 blades and will stop spinning completely when in low-load situations.

Geforce RTX 2060 Aero ITX 6G / OC

MSI has some small-sized options, either running the RTX 2060 stock speeds of 1680MHz on the GPU or an OC version that bumps the core to 1710MHz. These cards are positioned for those looking to slot a significant amount of power into a tight space. As somebody who uses an ITX machine as my daily driver, I'm always interested in what they're able to do with the form factor.

Geforce RTX 2060 Ventus 6G / OC

For those looking for a more traditional dual-fan design, MSI has its Ventus model. Clocked identically to the Aero ITX models, you can again choose between a 1680MHz or 1710MHz. They also claim to have "premium thermal compound."

Zotac

Zotac has two SKUs announced so far, and both are similar dual-fan designs. Continuing the same port trend we've seen with other cards, they have three DisplayPorts and one HDMI port. One interesting tidbit is that Zotac is advertising a one-click overclocking solution; we're guessing it's the same Nvidia technology that recently found its way into the MSI Afterburner beta. They also offer only a white LED lighting option, which may or may not be enough for some of you rainbow-loving folks out there.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2060 AMP / Twin Fan

Given that they appear to be the same card design, the differences between Zotac's two RTX 2060s are subtle. The AMP model gets the aforementioned white LED lighting. The 2060 Twin Fan runs base clock speeds of 1680MHz, while the AMP can boost up to 1800MHz. Both have dual 90mm fans and a wraparound backplate.

Regardless of which new RTX 2060 card you buy, you'll likely end up happy. This new card has raised the cost typically charged for a *060-class card, but many feel that the extra performance makes it an easier pill to swallow.

We know many of you are waiting for the Tech Report to review the 2060, and we're all wondering what the frame-time consequences of the new features and how limiting the 6GB of memory are on this chip. In the meantime, we'll make do with our review roundup.