Earth's Rotation Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I've you've never seen it, I highly recommend going somewhere that  you can see the real night sky from.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Quick look review: FlexiSpot SanoDesk Pro height adjustable desk @ PC Perspective
  2. Asus ROG Maximus XI Hero Z390 motherboard review @ HardOCP
  3. HyperX Alloy FPS RGB Keyboard + doubleshot PBT keycaps review @ TechPowerUp
  4. Alienware m15 gaming laptop review: thin, light, dense, deadly @ HotHardware (is it a laptop or a melee weapon?)

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Apple took out a CES ad to troll its competitors over privacy @ Engadget
  2. Stardew Valley has a battle royale mod, because of course it does @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Tales of an aging gamer: why don't I pick up a controller as often as I used to? @ Ars Technica (this was very relatable, except for the controller part)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Ethereum plans to cut its absurd energy consumption by 99 percent @ Slashdot
  2. UV glow clock tells the time glowingly @ HackADay
  3. BreadBot automated breadmaker bakes up a storm at CES @ New Atlas (what food would you have automated?)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Cheating AI caught hiding data using steganography @ HackADay
  2. SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule perched on pad ahead of first orbital flight @ New Atlas
  3. Fixing photosynthesis by engineering it to recycle a toxic mistake @ Ars Technica (stories like this remind me we're still living in the furture)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Eight cheese trends to watch in 2019 @ vinepair.com
  2. Corsair M65 RGB ELITE game mouse review @ Guru3D
