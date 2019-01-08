Earth's Rotation Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Quick look review: FlexiSpot SanoDesk Pro height adjustable desk @ PC Perspective
- Asus ROG Maximus XI Hero Z390 motherboard review @ HardOCP
- HyperX Alloy FPS RGB Keyboard + doubleshot PBT keycaps review @ TechPowerUp
- Alienware m15 gaming laptop review: thin, light, dense, deadly @ HotHardware (is it a laptop or a melee weapon?)
Games, culture, and VR
- Apple took out a CES ad to troll its competitors over privacy @ Engadget
- Stardew Valley has a battle royale mod, because of course it does @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Tales of an aging gamer: why don't I pick up a controller as often as I used to? @ Ars Technica (this was very relatable, except for the controller part)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Ethereum plans to cut its absurd energy consumption by 99 percent @ Slashdot
- UV glow clock tells the time glowingly @ HackADay
- BreadBot automated breadmaker bakes up a storm at CES @ New Atlas (what food would you have automated?)
Science, technology, and space news
- Cheating AI caught hiding data using steganography @ HackADay
- SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule perched on pad ahead of first orbital flight @ New Atlas
- Fixing photosynthesis by engineering it to recycle a toxic mistake @ Ars Technica (stories like this remind me we're still living in the furture)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Eight cheese trends to watch in 2019 @ vinepair.com
- Corsair M65 RGB ELITE game mouse review @ Guru3D