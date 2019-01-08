Tuesday deals: a GeForce RTX 2070 for $450 and much more

Good afternoon, gerbils and gerbilettes. CES is in full swing and pretty much every manufacturer is looking to make as big as splash as possible. Just recently, Intel showed off its 10-nm wares and more ninth-gen CPUs, Nvidia made everyone's mouth agape by revealing it's supporting FreeSync displays, and we've reviewed Corsair's Harpoon and Ironclaw mice. It's easy to forget the important things in life in the middle of all the news though, like sweet hardware deals. Here they are.

Looking for a potent graphics card? Enter the Zotac RTX 2070 AMP. We'd pin its performance as close to the GTX 1080 of old, meaning it's got enough horsepower for pretty much any game you can throw at it at high resolutions. This particular card has a rather meaty, three-fan cooler, and a nominal boost clock of 1815 MHz that'll almost certainly go higher in practice. Take this pixel pusher home for just $449.99 from Newegg if you use the cart code SPVGAJANTEN.

Next up, we have two big displays. The first one is the Acer K272HUL, a 27" 2560x1440 monitor using an IPS panel. The refresh rate is the standard-issue 60 Hz and there aren't many frills on tap, but we're a-okay with that since the asking price is just a mere $199.99 at Newegg if you input the cart code EMCTUTD35. If you needed a workhorse display, you got it. In case you need to go bigger, you have the Acer ET322QU. This unit also has a 2560x1440 resolution but has a 75-Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support. It can be yours for $219.99 from the 'egg with the cart code EMCTUTD58.

Moving over to the peripheral aisle, check out the Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 keyboard. The version we have on display has linear Cherry MX Red switches, and you get per-key RGB LED backlighting, dedicated media and volume controls, a detachable wrist rest, and macro support. We reviewed this keyboard last year and liked pretty much everything about it except the relatively high price. That's not an issue at all today, since it's selling for just $99.99 at Newegg.

We might as well continue with a rodent by the same brand, the Corsair M65 Pro. Although this model is an older one, it's remains a super-solid offering with its tunable weight, sniper button, and precise 12000-DPI sensor. This mouse is currently selling for just $29.99 at Amazon and over at Best Buy, making it a no-brainer purchase.

Keeping with the input devices theme, check out the Xbox One Bluetooth wireless controller. This gamepad barely needs any introduction, although we'll note that it's a first-party Microsoft unit, and it's also the latest version with Bluetooth support. It's a great choice for PCs as well as consoles, and it can be yours for just $39.98 at either Walmart or at Amazon.

Everyone's a fan of speedy storage devices, like the HP EX920 1 TB NVMe SSD. This is one of the fastest consumer offerings around, capable of pushing 3200 MB/s doing sequential reads and 1800 MB/s for writes. Random I/O performance is where this drive's at, though, with 350 K random read IOPS and 250 K write IOPS. The read latency is particularly low on this device, too, at 0.02 ms. Get one of these for just $159.99 from Newegg.

