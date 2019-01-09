Gigabyte's Aorus RGB SSDs light up high-end storage

Do you prefer your storage devices to be understated and out of the way? Well, too bad. Gigabyte's new Aorus RGB NVMe SSDs demand to be seen. The drives come in both M.2 and PCIe add-in-card form factors. Both version require four PCIe lanes, support the NVMe 1.3 protocol, and offer AES-256 encryption. The components powering the drives are Toshiba's 64-layer BiCS TLC NAND and an unnamed Phison controller, likely the E12.

The M.2 flavor will be available in 256 GB and 512 GB capacities, and sits under an anodized aluminum heatsink with a falcon-shaped cutout to show off your custom RGB effects (controllable from Gigabyte's RGB Fusion software, of course). The drive's LEDs can also be made to pulse in sync with certain Gigabyte motherboards, like the X299 Aorus Master and all Z390 Aorus boards. Here are the full specs for this version:

Aorus RGB M.2 SSD Capacity Max sequential (MB/s) Max random (IOPS) Read Write Read Write 256 GB 3100 1050 180K 240K 512 GB 3480 2000 360K 440K

If a small glowing falcon is too subtle for your tastes, the AIC version of the RGB SSD might be more your style. Gigabyte is particularly proud of this card's aluminum heatsink, which it says has been subjected to sandblasting, multiple anodization steps, and even laser engraving. The company says the heatsink is 5-mm thick and mated to the surface of the drive's NAND packages via thermal pads.

Gigabyte didn't provide full specs for the AIC version of the Aorus RGB SSD, but we know it will be available in 512 GB and 1 TB varieties. The improved thermal dissipation capabilities should allow this variant to reach beyond the M.2 version's transfer rates, hitting "sequential read speeds up to 3480 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 3080 MB/s." Pricing is not yet available, but Gigabyte says to expect these dazzling drives to launch very soon.