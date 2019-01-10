Cut Your Energy Costs Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Coincidentally, we're signing loan documents today for 20 kW of solar panels going on our roof very soon.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Thermaltake 32GB DDR4-3200MHz WaterRAM RGB review @ KitGuru
  2. ASRock X399 Phantom Gaming 6 review @ TechPowerUp

Games, culture, and VR

  1. This is how At the Gates almost broke Jon Shafer @ Quarter To Three
  2. Isotopium: Chernobyl lets you remote-control robots in Ukraine @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Ubisoft goes Steam-less, embraces Epic Games Store for The Division 2 @ Ars Technica

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Almost $500,000 in Ethereum Classic coin stolen by forking its blockchain @ Ars Technica
  2. Smart pet treadmill might get fat cats up and running @ New Atlas
  3. Make your own dowels at home @ HackADay (I may never need to do this, but this simple process was very satisfying to watch and learn from)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Here's why Elon Musk is tweeting constantly about a stainless-steel starship @ Ars Technica (the concept of actively cooling a mirror-finish stainless-steel spaceship during reentry by using residual cryogenic fuel is still blowing my mind)
  2. Technical fault strikes Hubble with government shutdown set to postpone repairs @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Love burritos? Costco is now selling keto-friendly sheets of cheese @ today.com
  2. American cheese surplus reaches record high @ Slashdot
