Cut Your Energy Costs Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Thermaltake 32GB DDR4-3200MHz WaterRAM RGB review @ KitGuru
- ASRock X399 Phantom Gaming 6 review @ TechPowerUp
Games, culture, and VR
- This is how At the Gates almost broke Jon Shafer @ Quarter To Three
- Isotopium: Chernobyl lets you remote-control robots in Ukraine @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Ubisoft goes Steam-less, embraces Epic Games Store for The Division 2 @ Ars Technica
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Almost $500,000 in Ethereum Classic coin stolen by forking its blockchain @ Ars Technica
- Smart pet treadmill might get fat cats up and running @ New Atlas
- Make your own dowels at home @ HackADay (I may never need to do this, but this simple process was very satisfying to watch and learn from)
Science, technology, and space news
- Here's why Elon Musk is tweeting constantly about a stainless-steel starship @ Ars Technica (the concept of actively cooling a mirror-finish stainless-steel spaceship during reentry by using residual cryogenic fuel is still blowing my mind)
- Technical fault strikes Hubble with government shutdown set to postpone repairs @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things