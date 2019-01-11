Asus shows off three high-end ROG Strix gaming monitors at CES 2019

Asus showed a whole bunch of cool stuff at CES, including new systems, parts, peripherals, and more. But today, we want to gush about the company's three new ROG displays. The XG438Q, XG49VQ, and XG32VQR are all large gaming monitors based around VA LCD panels that support AMD's Radeon Freesync 2 HDR standard.



Asus ROG Strix XG438Q

First up is the model that Asus is the most proud of, and rightfully so. The XG438Q is a massive 43" monitor with a 3840x2160 resolution. It supports a 120-Hz refresh rate, and Asus says the display can reproduce 90% of the DCI-P3 color space. Its powerful LED backlight supports local dimming and can shine at up to 600 cd/m² peak brightness, although Asus doesn't comment on the number of individual dimming zones. The company does say that the XG438Q is DisplayHDR 600-certified, though.

While Asus is careful to note that the XG438Q is not a TV, it has a couple of TV-like features. It has no less than four separate inputs—three HDMI and one DisplayPort—as well as picture-in-picture mode. There's also a pair of 10-W speakers built in that should sound a little better than your usual monitor audio. Still, the included GamePlus technology (allowing users to put crosshairs, timers, and other indicators on the screen) as well as the low-input-lag design set the XG438Q well apart from TVs.

We don't have quite as many details about the other two displays, but they also appear to be pretty impressive bits of kit. The XG49VQ is 49" from corner to corner, but it's smaller than that might otherwise imply because of its super-wide 32:9 aspect ratio. Its 3840x1080 VA LCD refreshes at up to 144 Hz, and it can purportedly reproduce 90% of the DCI-P3 color space just like its larger cousin above. However, its backlight "only" glows at 450 cd/m², limiting it to a DisplayHDR 400 cert.

The XG32VQR is a relatively modest display compared to the other two, but that's not saying much. It's still a 31.5" VA LCD with a 2560x1440 resolution that can refresh at up to 144Hz and reproduce 94% of the DCI-P3 color space. This monitor is DisplayHDR 400-compliant just like its double-wide sibling above. Both the XG49VQ and the XG32VQR have two HDMI ports and a single DisplayPort connection, and all three monitors have two-port USB 3.0 hubs built-in.

If you're after several square feet of display, you don't have too long to wait. Asus says the double-wide XG49VQ and the XG32VQR will be available later this month, while the 4K XG438Q should show up this spring. The company said it wasn't ready to reveal pricing.