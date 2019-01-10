Thursday deals: a speedy HP EX920 512-GB NVMe SSD for $86 and more

Howdy, folks! The big announcements have been made at CES, so you'll soon be looking at multiple stories about some of the most interesting and just plain quirky bits of kit at the show. While we carefully brew said information, though, you'll of course want to peruse today's selection of sweet hardware deals. Here they are.

This item is a familiar sight in our deals post, but we'll never get tired of it while its price is tasty. The HP EX920 512-GB NVMe solid-state drive is one fine data pusher thanks to its 3200 MB/s read and 1800 MB/s write speeds. People like me who have a penchant for random I/O performance might appreciate the 340K random read IOPS and 260K random write IOPS ratings. The asking price is just $85.49 at Newegg with the promo code EMCTUUT39. That amount wouldn't even get you a SATA drive in this capacity not too long ago.

If you're building a new machine in this day and age, you really need speedy RAM for best results. The XPG Gammix D10 16-GB set has two sticks clocked at a healthy 3000 MT/s and non-obtrusive heatsinks. The timings are 16-18-18, and the price tag reads $104.99 at Newegg.

Mid-tower enclosures are what we're most used to for our builds, but they can get so boring. Change things up a little with something like the Fractal Node 804. This case is deceptively large, and despite the fact that it takes mobos "only" up to mATX, it has room for eight hard drives and radiators up to 280mm. The sharp looks make this a fine case for an HTPC, and the roomy interior could make it work as a NAS enclosure. Get one for $79.99 from Newegg.

And now for something big. The Acer CZ350CK is a 35", ultra-wide curved VA display with a resolution of 3440x1440. Those characteristics are enticing enough, but the refresh rate is a nice 100 Hz, and there's FreeSync support on tap. Acer says the screen is calibrated from the factory, and the included stand is height-adjustable. Newegg will give you one of these if you fork over just $449.99 and use the cart code EMCTUUT27.

The last two pieces are meant for gamers on the go. The Acer Aspire 7 (A715-72G-79R9) is a 15.6" laptop with a 1920x1080 display. So far so good, but there's a Core i7-8750H processor under the hood, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. There's no spinning rust here—the storage duties are handled by a 256-GB SSD. This machine isn't the sveltest on the catwalk, but the price is quite fetching: only $791.99 at Newegg with the cart code GNBSALE.

If you prefer a similar take on a gaming laptop but want more upmarket gear, then take a look at the Razer Blade 15 (RZ09-02705E76-R3U1). This lean, mean machine also has a 1920x1080 display and a Core i7-8570H processor, but it also has 16 GB of RAM and a mighty GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics card. For storing your precious games, you get a combo setup comprising a 128-GB SSD coupled with a 1-TB hard drive. The whole enchilada weighs 4.5 lbs, and the battery is a 65-Wh unit that should be good for six hours of usage. Additional bonuses include a Thunderbolt 3 port, a backlit keyboard, and an Ethernet port. Just $1439.10 is the amount you'll need to grab one of these from Newegg, so long as you type in the cart code GNBSALE.

