National Booch Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Asus GeForce RTX 2060 ROG Strix OC review @ bit-tech
- Palit GeForce RTX 2060 GamingPro OC review @ Guru3D
- Battlefield V NVIDIA ray tracing: i9-9900K CPU testing @ HardOCP
- Qnap TS-251B review @ Hexus
- Zotac ZBOX CI660 nano barebones mini-PC review @ TechPowerUp
- Radeon RX 570 vs. GeForce GTX 1050 Ti @ TechSpot
- The $60 CPU question: AMD Athlon 200GE or Intel Pentium Gold G5400? A review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Playing Battle Royale may get you drafted in South Korea @ Quarter To Three
- Battlefield 5's poor sales numbers have become a disaster for Electronic Arts @ Slashdot
- Rocket League adding complete cross-platform support @ Blue's News
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- UX rant: The nightmare horrorshow that is the Apple TV remote @ Ars Technica
- Korg Minilogue XD synthesizer review @ Engadget
- Mondelez, the U.S. food company that owns Oreo and Cadbury brands, sues Zurich in test for cyber hack insurance @ Slashdot (more interesting than it sounds at the surface)
Science, technology, and space news
- Man says CES lidar's laser was so powerful it wrecked his $1,998 camera @ Ars Technica
- China's rover scoots across the far side of the Moon in fresh photo dump @ New Atlas
- Bioengineered rice delivers significant increases in grain yields @ New Atlas (rest assured that my headline would have said it "generates great grain gains")
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Costco sells out of 27-lb. bucket of mac and cheese with a 20-year shelf life @ usatoday.com