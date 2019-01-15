National Booch Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I've tried this stuff in a number of different incarnations. It's ok, but not great. Are any gerbils true believers?

PC hardware and computing

  1. Asus GeForce RTX 2060 ROG Strix OC review @ bit-tech
  2. Palit GeForce RTX 2060 GamingPro OC review @ Guru3D
  3. Battlefield V NVIDIA ray tracing: i9-9900K CPU testing @ HardOCP
  4. Qnap TS-251B review @ Hexus
  5. Zotac ZBOX CI660 nano barebones mini-PC review @ TechPowerUp
  6. Radeon RX 570 vs. GeForce GTX 1050 Ti @ TechSpot
  7. The $60 CPU question: AMD Athlon 200GE or Intel Pentium Gold G5400? A review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Playing Battle Royale may get you drafted in South Korea @ Quarter To Three
  2. Battlefield 5's poor sales numbers have become a disaster for Electronic Arts @ Slashdot
  3. Rocket League adding complete cross-platform support @ Blue's News

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. UX rant: The nightmare horrorshow that is the Apple TV remote @ Ars Technica
  2. Korg Minilogue XD synthesizer review @ Engadget
  3. Mondelez, the U.S. food company that owns Oreo and Cadbury brands, sues Zurich in test for cyber hack insurance @ Slashdot (more interesting than it sounds at the surface)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Man says CES lidar's laser was so powerful it wrecked his $1,998 camera @ Ars Technica
  2. China's rover scoots across the far side of the Moon in fresh photo dump @ New Atlas
  3. Bioengineered rice delivers significant increases in grain yields @ New Atlas (rest assured that my headline would have said it "generates great grain gains")

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Costco sells out of 27-lb. bucket of mac and cheese with a 20-year shelf life @ usatoday.com
