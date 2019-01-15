RTX 2060 availability check: The green flag drops

In case you've not been paying attention (or simply lost track of the days), today marks the release date for the GeForce RTX 2060. That means you can actually go order one, right now. Nvidia has the Founders Edition cards in stock for the regular $350 price, of course, but this time around they're not the only game in town. Many of the cards from our announcement roundup are already available.



Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 GAMING

Over at the fresh ovum, there are thirteen RTX 2060 cards in stock, although judging by the "Best Seller" labels on many of those cards, they might be going fast. Prices for the cards start at $350 for a Gigabyte single-fan mini card, while a few other cards—including a shorty EVGA RTX 2060 XC Black Gaming card as well as a dual-fan MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Ventus OC—are on sale for the same price, just for the first week.



ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060

Naturally, there are some pricier options, too. Asus has five cards out, two of which are beefy ROG Strix boards with that line's signature triple-fan cooler. Those are the most expensive models on display right now; the ROG Strix OC-edition card goes for $420, and that's apparently a launch-week sale price. Gigabyte also has a triple-fan version available as part of its gaming series for $380.



MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Ventus 6G

The majority of the graphics cards on offer today are dual-fan models. That includes two each from Zotac, from Gigabyte, and from Asus, as well as the aforementioned MSI board. Asus is the only company offering a blower-equipped model so far, as part of its Turbo series. There are also a couple of systems on sale that come with GeForce RTX 2060 cards, although those are both pre-order listings.



Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2060 AMP 6G

If for whatever reason you prefer not to shop at Newegg, you can head on over to Amazon, where most of these cards are available for about the same price. B&H Photo Video has a few pre-order listings that we'd expect to fill in as the day goes on. The cards appear to be in stock at my "local" Micro Center, too. For our friends across the pond, it looks like Scan, Mindfactory, and Materiel all appear to have numerous listings at about the prices we'd expect.



EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 XC Black Gaming

All of the RTX 2060 graphics cards available today appear to be 6GB models, with nary a whisper to date of the rumored 3GB or 5GB editions. Don't forget that you get a free copy of EA Dice's Battlefield V or Bioware's upcoming Anthem with any RTX 2060 purchase. Let us know if you're picking one up today in the comments below. If you are, don't forget to grab the latest driver.