Ditch New Year's Resolution Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I planned ahead for today by not making any resolutions. Does that count as a resolution?

PC hardware and computing

  1. HyperX Cloud MIX wired gaming headset with Bluetooth review @ PC Perspective
  2. Iiyama G-Master GB2560HSU-B1 review @ bit-tech
  3. MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming Z review @ Guru3D
  4. EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 XC Ultra review @ Hexus
  5. Gigabyte AORUS AD27QD 27in 144Hz IPS FreeSync tactical gaming monitor review @ KitGuru
  6. EVGA NU audio card review @ Legit Reviews
  7. EVGA NU audio review @ HotHardware
  8. The Microsoft Surface Go LTE Review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. YouTube updates policies to explicitly ban dangerous pranks, challenges @ Ars Technica
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2 is in a tussle with lawmen @ Quarter To Three

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Twelve circuit sculptures we can’t stop looking at @ HackADay
  2. The Motorola Razr could return as a $1,500 foldable smartphone @ Slashdot

Science, technology, and space news

  1. On GMO safety, the fiercest opponents understand the least @ Ars Technica
  2. Robotic fossil shows off the swagger of ancient animals @ New Atlas
  3. Giant leaf for mankind? China germinates first seed on Moon @ Slashdot (I approve of this headline on multiple levels)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. The quest for a totally American cheese @ smithsonianmag.com
