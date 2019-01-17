Ditch New Year's Resolution Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- HyperX Cloud MIX wired gaming headset with Bluetooth review @ PC Perspective
- Iiyama G-Master GB2560HSU-B1 review @ bit-tech
- MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming Z review @ Guru3D
- EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 XC Ultra review @ Hexus
- Gigabyte AORUS AD27QD 27in 144Hz IPS FreeSync tactical gaming monitor review @ KitGuru
- EVGA NU audio card review @ Legit Reviews
- EVGA NU audio review @ HotHardware
- The Microsoft Surface Go LTE Review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- YouTube updates policies to explicitly ban dangerous pranks, challenges @ Ars Technica
- Red Dead Redemption 2 is in a tussle with lawmen @ Quarter To Three
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Twelve circuit sculptures we can’t stop looking at @ HackADay
- The Motorola Razr could return as a $1,500 foldable smartphone @ Slashdot
Science, technology, and space news
- On GMO safety, the fiercest opponents understand the least @ Ars Technica
- Robotic fossil shows off the swagger of ancient animals @ New Atlas
- Giant leaf for mankind? China germinates first seed on Moon @ Slashdot (I approve of this headline on multiple levels)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- The quest for a totally American cheese @ smithsonianmag.com