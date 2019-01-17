Zotac shows off the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm at CES 2019

Did you know that Zotac gets its name from the words "zone" and "tact"? Me neither. That's just one of the many things we learned from running into the company at CES. We also saw some of the company's upcoming products, including a new graphics card: the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm.

As you could surmise from the name, this is a liquid-cooled GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. There's no hybrid cooling here; this card uses a full-coverage waterblock and a 16+4-phase power design to produce what Zotac calls "the ultimate GeForce RTX graphics card." In fact, Zotac further claims that the ArcticStorm has "the strongest cooling ever" for an RTX card. Those are bold claims in a market with some serious competitors.





Image: Zotac

This is surely a halo product, so it has to look as good or better than it performs. Zotac says that the waterblock has laser etching on its surface to direct the addressable RGB LED lighting within. That's the Zotac Gaming logo by the way, in case you were confused. If you really love the Radeon Vega logo but can't stand to run a red card, maybe check out the Zotac Gaming portfolio.

On the face of it, the RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm doesn't seem that different from other RTX 2080 Ti cards, but that's mostly because Zotac isn't talking clock rates yet. Truth be told, anyone buying this card is likely to be overclocking it by hand anyway. Still, we expect that the RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm will come with a substantial bump over the Founders Edition card, and perhaps even the company's own RTX 2080 Ti AMP Extreme.

The RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm will be joining a Zotac lineup of no less than seven other RTX 2080 Ti cards, and they're all already out for your perusal and purchase. On the other hand, Zotac didn't tell us when, or for how much, we'd be able to buy an RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm. If you're in the market for such a thing, keep your eyes peeled.