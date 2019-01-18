Intel graphics driver version 25.20.100.6519 is indie game-ready

Those of you using Intel graphics, you're up next. The company just posted the latest version of its Windows 10 graphics driver (25.20.100.6519). These, and likely all future Intel graphics drivers, are once again Universal Windows Drivers, although Intel uses the more academic term "DCH" to signify that they're Modern drivers. That means it's only for Skylake and newer processors running 64-bit editions of Windows 10 that are updated to at least the Fall 2017 Creators Update (1709).



GRIS

Assuming your system meets the requirements to install it, you can enjoy the new driver's benefits, like game-specific support for the indie platformer GRIS, frenetic 2D brawler Bladed Fury, classic Fallout successor Atom RPG, and the PC release of classic puzzler Catherine. This package also includes optimizations for the Windows ML machine-learning API, improved support for the Windows 10 ambient light sensor framework, and "functional and performance improvements" for Intel's Vulkan driver.



Atom RPG

Besides the above, this driver should resolve intermittent crashes in Battlefield V, minor graphics anomalies in Farming Simulator 2019, and low graphics performance after resuming from sleep. Power consumption should no longer spike after disconnecting an HDMI 2.0 display, and 4K UHD monitors should still work after connecting a regular old HD display. The graphics control panel's automatic game settings optimization checkbox should properly reset when you change settings back to defaults, and video profile settings should once again apply after you adjust color balance.



Bladed Fury

The only known issues that Intel marks down for this release are intermittent crashes in Cinema 4D and minor graphics anomalies in Battlefield V. However, both of those notes have an "and other games" suffix, so take this short list with a grain of salt. If you're extremely bored, you can click here to read the PDF release notes. Otherwise, trek on over to Intel's download site to grab the latest version.