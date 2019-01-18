Friday deals: A speedy 960-GB NVMe SSD for $157 and more

Good afternoon, gerbils! I'm going to keep the intro short and sweet. Yours truly wrote up the latest iteration of the galaxy-famous Tech Report System Guide, and you should totally go and check it out if you're in the market for a new machine, or hand the link to someone who is. In the meantime, here's the current crop of extra-hot hardware deals, hand-picked for your enjoyment.

You could say that SSD deals are perhaps too common these days, but here's a particularly good one. The Adata XPG SX8200 NVMe SSD is a speedy little beast, capable of pushing 3200 MB/s on sequential reads and 1700 MB/s on writes. The random I/O also boasts some impressive figures: 310K random read IOPS and 280K IOPS for writes. You can pick up a 480-GB version of one of these today from Rakuten for $76.49 with the checkout code AD13, or a bigger 960-GB unit for $157.24 with code AD27. Get' em while they're hot, folks!

"FreeSync" is the word on a lot of people's tongues these days, ever since Nvidia got off its proverbial high horse and embraced the technology, also known as VESA Adaptive Sync. Perhaps consequentially, we've seen a rash of discounted displays lately. The first one is the Acer XG270HU. This 27", 2560x1440 monitor uses a pretty nice TN panel and offers a 144-Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support—just the ticket for super-smooth gaming. The panel has extra-thin borders on three sides, and the price is just $299.99 at Newegg if you input the cart code EMCTUUD55. If you feel that 27" is a little too big, then do check out the Acer KG214P. It's got similar specs but measures 24" across and has a resolution of 1920x1080 and a ridiculously low price: only $149.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTUUD54.

Speedy system memory's universally cheap these days, but even then, there are a few outliers like the G.Skill Ripjaws V 16-GB kit of 3000 MT/s sticks. They have 16-18-18-38 timings and cost just $94.99 at Newegg. If 3000 MT/s isn't quite enough speed, for a few bucks more you can pick up the G.Skill Sniper X 16-GB kit with 3600 MT/s DIMMs for $119.99, also at the 'egg. How's that for fast?

If you're looking to make the fastest gaming machine out there, you're probably eyeing Intel's Core i9-9700K or Core i9-9900K processors. Either of those chips should go in a good home, like the Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master. It's chock full of goodies, including 2x2 Wave 2 802.11ac Wi-Fi, three M.2 sockets, a fancy-pants ESS Sabre 9118 DAC handling audio output, and copious RGB LED lighting. More importantly, the VRMs are top-notch and covered with functional heatsinks. Take this mobo home for $259.99 from Newegg and use the supplied rebate card to potentially get another $20 back.

Here's the off-kilter item of the day: The mining craze died down, but it left an indelible mark in the PC hardware landscape. Not all of it is bad, though, because there seems to be a surplus of super-powered PSUs at low prices. The first such item is the Corsair HX1200 unit. Its honkin' big in both capacity and power, and it's got enough PCIe and SATA connectors to power your entire city block. It's certified 80 Plus Platinum for efficiency, and it's covered by a 10-year warranty. The price is (drum roll) just $119.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTUUD27, and there's a $20 rebate card available. Now would you kindly pick up your jaw off the floor and get to ordering? By the way, if you want an even fancier unit for not much more, the Corsair HX1200i variant with all sorts of nifty monitoring capabilities is currently going for $149.97, again with a $20 rebate card on hand.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: Not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.