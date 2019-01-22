Hot Sauce Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Seasonic FOCUS SGX-650 power supply review @ PC Perspective
- MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z review @ bit-tech
- Alienware m15 review @ Engadget
- Asus Strix Fusion wireless headset review @ Guru3D
- Asus ROG THOR 1200W power supply review @ HardOCP
- Aorus AD27QD monitor review @ Hexus
- WD My Passport Wireless SSD review @ HotHardware
- Supermicro SuperO C9Z390-CG-IW motherboard review @ KitGuru
- WD Black SN750 1TB gaming NVMe SSD review @ Legit Reviews
- 1STPLAYER Bullet Hunter MK6 keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- Radeon RX 570 vs. RX 580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060 3GB vs. GTX 1060 6GB @ TechSpot
- The Western Digital WD Black SN750 SSD review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Atlas rains whales, again @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Soulja Boy says his next console will feature Fortnite, Epic Games says "no" @ Nintendo Life
- Battlefield 5 graphics cheaters banned @ Blue's News (*sigh*)
- Raytraced Quake II makes me want to buy a ludicrously expensive new graphics card @ Rock Paper Shotgun (sadly, I was never a Quake fan, but I'm excited by the prospects of other classic games getting ray tracing mods)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Sharpest color CRT display is monochrome plus a trick @ HackADay (cool stuff I didn't know)
- Strobe for wood turning makes inspection easy @ HackADay (really dig this idea, it reminds me of something similar that I can't quite remember, though)
Science, technology, and space news
- Facebook's plans for space lasers revealed @ Slashdot (what could possibly go wrong?)
- This massive rocket creates a fireball as it launches, and that's by design @ Ars Technica
- Microsoft: Switch to iOS or Android because Windows 10 Mobile is ending @ Ars Technica (never!)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Four useful tips for your next cheese plate @ theweek.com (I read a lot of stories about cheese, so I can say with confidence that this list is for complete cheese noobs only)