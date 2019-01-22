Tuesday deals: a 960-GB NVMe SSD for $157 and much more

Hello there, folks! Do you happen to have a penchant for super-fast storage, like me? If that's the case, then you probably totally want to check out our review of Samsung's 970 EVO Plus. Spoiler alert: It's a darn good drive at an aggressive price. Go check out the review for more details. In the meantime, here's today's catch of hardware deals.

Rakuten often runs sales on Adata gear, and today there's a juicy set on display. The first item is the Adata XPG SX8200 NVMe SSD. This is one speedy gumstick, and it's capable of pushing up to 3200 MB/s on sequential reads and 1700 MB/s on writes. As befits a fast NVMe drive, the random I/O figures are healthy and clock in at 310K IOPS on reads and 280K IOPS on writes. Rakuten will hand you a 960-GB SX8200 for a mere $157.24 with checkout code AD27. If you want a smaller drive, that's fine too—you can get the 480-GB SX8200 for $76.49 with checkout code AD13.

Next up is the Adata SU800. This SATA drive is good for sequential reads up to 550 MB/s and writes up to 500 MB/s. It's a solid offering overall, and Rakuten will give you a 1-TB SU800 for just $99.44 with checkout code AD17. If you want to go bigger, you can pick up the 2-TB SU800 for $199.74 with promo code AD35.

The final bit of Adata kit is the XPG Gammix D10 16-GB set of DIMMs clocked at 3000 MT/s. These sticks are speedy, solid, and will set you back just $88.39 at Rakuten with checkout code AD15. If you ever needed an excuse for a RAM upgrade or a new build, this kit right here is it.

Everyone loves a large, colorful expanse of pixels, like that of the LG 32UD59-B. Its name is nigh on unreadable, but its list of specs is decidedly clear: a 3840x2160 VA panel with a color gamut that should cover 95% of the DCI-P3 color space, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, thin bezels, and FreeSync support. The price is currently set at $339.99 at Newegg with cart code EMCTUUD57. That's pretty crazy.

A nice tablet is a handy item in every household, and the 2017 iPad Pro 10.5" is certainly one of the finest specimens of the breed. Its gorgeous 120-Hz display is the cause for many a dropped jaw, and the A10X Fusion chip inside makes for a buttery-smooth iOS experience. Grab one of these tablets with 64 GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity from Amazon for $499.99.

The last item today is an HP Spectre x360 convertible, which historically are pretty darn good. They're sleek, solid, and well-designed, and today they're also on sale. The model we have here showcases a 13.3" 1920x1080 display and is powered by a Core i7-8550U processor coupled with 16 GB of RAM and a 256-GB NVMe SSD. The machine weighs only 2.8 lbs (1.26 kg) and is currently going for just $874.99 at Best Buy. Get it while it's hot.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: Not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.