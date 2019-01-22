DIYPC's latest case brings glass panels and RGB LEDs to the masses

DIYPC has been selling a whole range of computer cases in the U.S. for a few years now, but the brand has been most visible in the ultra low-cost segment. You can frequently find cases like the Zondda, Ranger, or Alnitak for under $40. Now the company has a case that looks poised to compete with its peers from big-name brands: the DIY-SD1-RGB.

This is an ATX mini-tower case that includes 4mm-thick glass front and side panels to help builders show off their RGB LED-encrusted hardware. To help you get started on your RGB journey, the case includes four RGB LED-equipped 120-mm fans—three in the front and one in the back—as well as a fan controller that can manipulate the lightshow. Alternatively, you can hook it up to an addressable LED header on your motherboard.

Functionally speaking, the SD1-RGB has over 7" (18cm) of clearance for CPU coolers and a whopping 15.5" (39.5cm) of clearance for expansion cards. That means it'll accept just about any cooler and video card that will attach to your motherboard. It has space to mount a total of six drives, two 3.5" and four 2.5". DIYPC is careful to note that there's a cutout in the motherboard tray and about 3 cm of space behind the motherboard to stuff all your excess cables.

If you'd prefer, you can yank out two of the included RGB fans in the front to replace them with a 240-mm radiator. In the top, there's room for another pair of 120-mm or 140-mm fans. The power supply goes in the bottom of the case behind the shroud, as is usual for most cases these days. Up on the front of the case, you get a pair of USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, and the usual audio jacks.

Unfortunately, there's no USB Type-C port. We can probably forgive that miss, because while DIYPC lists the case at $109 on its website, you can find it right now for sale at Newegg for just $70.