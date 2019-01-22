Transcend's MTE 220S SSD escapes SATA shackles

Transcend isn't a name that comes up too often when discussing consumer internal storage, but the company boasts a wide array of solid-state products. The lineup has just expanded to include a range-topping NVMe drive. The MTE 220S is an M.2 stick powered by 3D NAND that pushes bits over a four lane-wide PCIe link to achieve sequential read speeds of 3500 MB/s and sequential write speeds of 2800 MB/s. If I had to hazard a guess, I'd say it's likely 64-layer 3D TLC from either Micron or SanDisk, with a rebranded Silicon Motion controller like the SM2262EN along for the ride.

Don't confuse with the MTE 220S with Transcend's other drive, the 220S. That's an old SATA affair, and the MTE is much more meaty. Transcend hasn't published full specs or a suggested price, but we know that the MTE 220S will be available in 256-GB, 512-GB, and 1-TB capacities and will be backed by a five-year warranty. Look for the MTE 220S to hit virtual shelves soon.