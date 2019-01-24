Macintosh Computer Day Shortbread



Never used one of these, but I remember playing Odell Lake on an Apple II in what I think was kindergarten.

PC hardware and computing

Games, culture, and VR

There's serious money in competitive Farming Simulator @ Quarter To Three (come again?) Terabyte-using cable customers double, increasing risk of data cap fees @ Ars Technica (our household doesn't use nearly as much data as it used to, but we're still pushing 1TB a month, seems pretty normal to me)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

Rifle-mounted sensor shows what happens during shot @ HackADay Transparent trailer tech the highlight of GMC's camera-happy 2020 Sierra HD @ New Atlas (I've only driven with a trailer a couple times in my life, but I know I liked being able to see exactly where it was, I'm not sure I'd want it to be "cloaked")

Science, technology, and space news

Sorry, Ajit: Comcast lowered cable investment despite net neutrality repeal @ Ars Technica A meteorite hit the Moon during total lunar eclipse @ Slashdot New Shepard makes 10th launch as Blue Origin aims to fly humans late in 2019 @ Ars Technica Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says biometrics may defeat bots @ Slashdot (just what we need, incentive for bots to "procure" fingers and eye balls)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things