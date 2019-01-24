Macintosh Computer Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 review part two: 1440p and OC @ PC Perspective
- AMD R9 290X in 2019: benchmark vs. RX 590, GTX, RTX, & more @ Gamers Nexus
- ECS Liva Q2 review @ Hexus
- Dell XPS 13 (9380) 2019 review @ HotHardware
- SilverStone Argon AR01 V3 air cooler review @ KitGuru
- Fractal Design Meshify S2 case review @ Legit Reviews
- Creative SXFI Amp review @ TechPowerUp
- Das Keyboard 4Q review @ TechSpot
- Double height DDR4: 32GB modules from G.Skill and ZADAK reviewed @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- There's serious money in competitive Farming Simulator @ Quarter To Three (come again?)
- Terabyte-using cable customers double, increasing risk of data cap fees @ Ars Technica (our household doesn't use nearly as much data as it used to, but we're still pushing 1TB a month, seems pretty normal to me)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Rifle-mounted sensor shows what happens during shot @ HackADay
- Transparent trailer tech the highlight of GMC's camera-happy 2020 Sierra HD @ New Atlas (I've only driven with a trailer a couple times in my life, but I know I liked being able to see exactly where it was, I'm not sure I'd want it to be "cloaked")
Science, technology, and space news
- Sorry, Ajit: Comcast lowered cable investment despite net neutrality repeal @ Ars Technica
- A meteorite hit the Moon during total lunar eclipse @ Slashdot
- New Shepard makes 10th launch as Blue Origin aims to fly humans late in 2019 @ Ars Technica
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says biometrics may defeat bots @ Slashdot (just what we need, incentive for bots to "procure" fingers and eye balls)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- A natural question: when is cheese not cheese? @ lakegenevanews.net (how grate is it that this is called the CURD Act?)