Macintosh Computer Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Never used one of these, but I remember playing Odell Lake on an Apple II in what I think was kindergarten.

PC hardware and computing

  1. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 review part two: 1440p and OC @ PC Perspective
  2. AMD R9 290X in 2019: benchmark vs. RX 590, GTX, RTX, & more @ Gamers Nexus
  3. ECS Liva Q2 review @ Hexus
  4. Dell XPS 13 (9380) 2019 review @ HotHardware
  5. SilverStone Argon AR01 V3 air cooler review @ KitGuru
  6. Fractal Design Meshify S2 case review @ Legit Reviews
  7. Creative SXFI Amp review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Das Keyboard 4Q review @ TechSpot
  9. Double height DDR4: 32GB modules from G.Skill and ZADAK reviewed @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. There's serious money in competitive Farming Simulator @ Quarter To Three (come again?)
  2. Terabyte-using cable customers double, increasing risk of data cap fees @ Ars Technica (our household doesn't use nearly as much data as it used to, but we're still pushing 1TB a month, seems pretty normal to me)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Rifle-mounted sensor shows what happens during shot @ HackADay
  2. Transparent trailer tech the highlight of GMC's camera-happy 2020 Sierra HD @ New Atlas (I've only driven with a trailer a couple times in my life, but I know I liked being able to see exactly where it was, I'm not sure I'd want it to be "cloaked")

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Sorry, Ajit: Comcast lowered cable investment despite net neutrality repeal @ Ars Technica
  2. A meteorite hit the Moon during total lunar eclipse @ Slashdot
  3. New Shepard makes 10th launch as Blue Origin aims to fly humans late in 2019 @ Ars Technica
  4. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says biometrics may defeat bots @ Slashdot (just what we need, incentive for bots to "procure" fingers and eye balls)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. A natural question: when is cheese not cheese? @ lakegenevanews.net (how grate is it that this is called the CURD Act?)
