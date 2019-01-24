Colorful fires a burst of iGame GeForce RTX 2060 cards

Until a few years ago, video game consoles were completely banned in China. Likely as a result of that reality, the Chinese PC gaming market—both hardware and software—is in full bloom. Colorful is one company that serves a lot of Chinese PC gamers, and while we don't talk about it much over here in the States, you can find its products worldwide. The latest graphics card releases from Colorful are a trio of GeForce RTX 2060 cards: the iGame GeForce RTX 2060 Ultra, Ultra OC, and Vulcan X OC.

Despite the "Ultra" affix, the RTX 2060 Ultra is actually the baseline of Colorful's RTX 2060 lineup. It uses a beefy triple-fan cooler with an aluminum backplate but is otherwise pretty much what we expect out of a GeForce RTX 2060 card. It hooks up its TU106 GPU—running at the reference boost of 1680 MHz out of the box—to 6GB of 14 GT/sec GDDR6 memory over a 192-bit bus. Colorful does include a feature called One-Key OC, which we'll talk about more in a moment.

The iGame GeForce RTX 2060 Ultra OC model looks pretty similar to the standard "Ultra" model on its face. The cooler's shroud gets red and silver accents, and it drops the DVI connector in favor of a USB Type-C port. The most interesting difference is a bit less obvious: the Ultra OC card takes a second 8-pin PCIe power connector. It's difficult to say if this card really has the ability to take advantage of all that available power, but if nothing else, it gains a boost to its One-Key OC clock rate.



Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 2060 Vulkan X OC

The third and fanciest-looking card is the iGame GeForce RTX 2060 Vulkan X OC. Like the Ultra OC model above, it also takes a pair of 8-pin PCIe power connectors. It has a different cooler design, too, with a staggered height for its three double-ball-bearing fans that Colorful says improves airflow. There's also the Colorful Dynamic Monitor, which is a full-color 60-Hz LCD on the top of the graphics card that can display the GPU's status, cat GIFs, or whatever you want.

All three cards bring forward the "One-Key OC" feature from the company's Pascal offerings. Out of the box, these boards run at the reference GPU clock rates (1365 MHz base and 1680 MHz boost). You click a switch on the back of one of the cards to put it into "OC BIOS" mode. This tops out both the fan speed and the clock rates. Colorful says that the Ultra model will boost to 1710 MHz, the Ultra OC model will hit 1755 MHz, and the Vulkan X OC will go all the way to 1850 MHz. Naturally, we'd expect all three to boost well beyond their rated specifications.

Colorful didn't illuminate when these cards would be available, or for how much. Unfortunately, they probably won't make it to the U.S. in an official capacity, but we know not all of our readers are on this side of the Atlantic. With that said, we couldn't find the Colorful GeForce RTX 2060 cards at e-tail shops in Europe, Russia, India, or Japan, but we did ironically find a listing for the RTX 2060 Ultra OC on Amazon US, where a third-party seller is asking $487 for it. We reckon it'll be cheaper in its usual spots when it appears.