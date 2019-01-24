Thursday deals: a 500-GB Crucial MX500 for $55 and more

G'afternoon folks. I hope you're feeling fine today, and devoid of any sniffing, puffy eyes, or a sore throat. I've been flu-stricken for a couple days now, and it's no fun at all. I keep oscillating between feeling energized and ready for the world, and thinking "I just want to sit or lie down and watch shows and play games." On the bright side, this is as good an excuse as any for partaking in those activities. There's no stopping the PC hardware deals train, though. Here's today's cargo.

Feast your eyes on these big tracts of RAM. The T-Force Vulcan 16-GB dual-channel kit with 3000 MT/s DIMMs is speedy, stealthy, and going for just $89.99 at Newegg. If you're into heavy-duty computing, then you might prefer the 32-GB G.Skill Ripjaws V dual-channel kit, also clocked at 3000 MT/s. The folks at Newegg will hand you one for $189.99.

The Ryzen 5 2600 is one of the finest mid-range processors you can get your hands on, thanks to its six Zen+ cores, twelve threads, and 3.9 GHz boost speed. This chip should go in a nice home, like the ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac motherboard, a circuit slab that's chock full of goodies like two M.2 sockets, Type-C USB ports, Intel-powered gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and metal jackets around the main PCIe slots. Newegg will sell you both bits of kit for $254.98, or $45 off the regular combined price. That's not all, though: you also get a $25 mail-in rebate.

If that ASRock board isn't quite your thing, maybe you'll want to check out the Asus ROG Strix B350-F Gaming, instead. This Ryzen-ready mobo has metal-reinforced main PCIe slots, an Intel Gigabit Ethernet controller, a fancy-pants Realtek S1220A audio codec, and onboard RGB LED lighting. Get it for $79.99 from Newegg with cart code EMCTUVY23.

A couple days ago, we had a deal on an iPad Pro, and today there's another. The iPad Pro (2017) with 256 GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity is one of the finest, fanciest tablets you can get. Its wide-gamut display has a 120-Hz refresh rate, making for colorful and extra-smooth visuals. Inside, you'll find Apple's A10X Fusion SoC and 4 GB of RAM. Grab yours today for $549.99 from Best Buy.

That's all for today, folks!