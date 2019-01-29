Puzzle Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Another fond memory from kindergarten.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Cooler Master MWE Gold 750W full modular power supply review @ PC Perspective
  2. Asus GeForce RTX 2080 DUAL OC 8G review @ Guru3D
  3. Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming OC Pro review @ Hexus
  4. EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 XC review @ HotHardware
  5. Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse review @ KitGuru
  6. ADATA XPG INFAREX K20 gaming keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
  7. Input Club Kira keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Razer Blade Stealth review @ TechSpot
  9. BenQ EX3501R review @ TFT Central
  10. Intel's 10nm Cannon Lake and Core i3-8121U deep dive review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Nintendo throws out Metroid Prime 4 work, restarts with Retro Studios @ Ars Technica
  2. Star Control Origins back on GOG.com @ Blue's News
  3. It's great that Epic is trying to compete with Steam, but they're going about it in the worst way @ Rock Paper Shotgun (it's one thing to lock your own games behind your own store, but this really ticks me off)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Robot can't take its eyes off the bottle @ HackADay (proto-Bender!)
  2. Automated dog toilet presents packaged poop @ New Atlas (Kickstarter warning)
  3. Solar power is set to get more expensive @ HackADay (wait, did I finally get my timing right on something?)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Scientists safely reproduce the taste of toxic pufferfish – fugu tofu, anyone? @ New Atlas
  2. Apple might start making its own batteries for iPhones, Macs @ Slashdot
  3. This company wants to use reentry heating to roast coffee beans @ Ars Technica (solid troll)
  4. Electricity-free air con: thermoacoustic device turns waste heat into cold using no additional power @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Automate your comfort food prep with an IoT grilled cheese robot @ HackADay
  2. Cheese powder market 2019 global analysis, opportunities and forecast to 2024 @ marketwatch.com (paywalled?! aww, man...)
