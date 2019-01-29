Puzzle Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Cooler Master MWE Gold 750W full modular power supply review @ PC Perspective
- Asus GeForce RTX 2080 DUAL OC 8G review @ Guru3D
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming OC Pro review @ Hexus
- EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 XC review @ HotHardware
- Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse review @ KitGuru
- ADATA XPG INFAREX K20 gaming keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
- Input Club Kira keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- Razer Blade Stealth review @ TechSpot
- BenQ EX3501R review @ TFT Central
- Intel's 10nm Cannon Lake and Core i3-8121U deep dive review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Nintendo throws out Metroid Prime 4 work, restarts with Retro Studios @ Ars Technica
- Star Control Origins back on GOG.com @ Blue's News
- It's great that Epic is trying to compete with Steam, but they're going about it in the worst way @ Rock Paper Shotgun (it's one thing to lock your own games behind your own store, but this really ticks me off)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Robot can't take its eyes off the bottle @ HackADay (proto-Bender!)
- Automated dog toilet presents packaged poop @ New Atlas (Kickstarter warning)
- Solar power is set to get more expensive @ HackADay (wait, did I finally get my timing right on something?)
Science, technology, and space news
- Scientists safely reproduce the taste of toxic pufferfish – fugu tofu, anyone? @ New Atlas
- Apple might start making its own batteries for iPhones, Macs @ Slashdot
- This company wants to use reentry heating to roast coffee beans @ Ars Technica (solid troll)
- Electricity-free air con: thermoacoustic device turns waste heat into cold using no additional power @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Automate your comfort food prep with an IoT grilled cheese robot @ HackADay
- Cheese powder market 2019 global analysis, opportunities and forecast to 2024 @ marketwatch.com (paywalled?! aww, man...)