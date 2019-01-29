Tuesday deals: 32 GB of DDR4 memory for $150 and more

Greetings, gerbils and gerbilettes. My flu appears to have finally broken, but I'm still taking extra care to stay warm in this chilly season. There's no snow here, for better or for worse, and I'm somewhat envious of Seth, Colton, and Adam's pretty pictures of their locations. (Editor's note: Bruno can have our snow and the single-digit temperatures that go with it, thanks very much.) Then again, I don't need to shovel any snow or slap winter tires on my car. Anyway, enough yakking, here's today's collection of deals.

Power users and heavy multitaskers tend to need gobs of RAM, and they'd be well served by the G.Skill Aegis 32-GB kit of 2400 MT/s DIMMs. This dual-channel kit is capacious, and on most motherboards you'll still have two RAM slots open after installing it. The price is an insane $149.99 at Newegg. Remember when these were $400 last year?

Here's another item for those with a penchant for speedy computing. The HP EX920 1-TB NVMe SSD is a familiar face in our deals posts thanks to its combination of speed and low price. The drive can do 3200 MB/s on sequential reads and 1800 MB/s on writes, but random I/O is where its strength lies, at 350K random read IOPS and 250K write IOPs. Newegg will sell you this SSD for just $159.99.

"Ryzen" is the theme for a trio of deals, and we're starting with an HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. The slick-looking green-and-black compact enclosure contains a Ryzen 7 2700 processor coupled with 16 GB of RAM and a Radeon RX 580 graphics card with 4 GB of VRAM. For storing your data and games, you get a 128-GB SSD ticking along with a 1-TB hard drive. The machine also includes 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth 4.2. The whole enchilada will set you back just $799.99 at Best Buy.

Looking to take Ryzen on the go? You'll want to check out the Acer Swift 3 laptop (SF315-41G-R6MP), then. This 15.6" machine has an IPS 1920x1080 display and is powered by a Ryzen 7 2700U processor and 8 GB of RAM. That's not all, though—you also get a Radeon RX 540 graphics card with 2 GB of VRAM, perfect for some light gaming on the go. Storage comes by way of a 256-GB solid-state drive. The asking price for this portable is just $649.99 at Amazon.

If your budget can't quite stretch as far as the machine above, then by all means check out this here Lenovo 330S (15ARR) laptop. It too has a 1920x1080 15.6" display but makes do with a Ryzen 5 2500U processor paired with 8 GB of RAM and a 128-GB SSD. There's no dedicated graphics card in this machine, but that's fine by us since the asking price is a mere $349.99. That right there is Chromebook pricing territory, folks.

The final bit of kit is the Corsair Glaive RGB gaming mouse. This rodent has most everything you can ask for: a fine 16,000-DPI sensor, just the right amount of buttons, and three interchangeable side grips for comfort and customization. Ah, I almost forgot, it also has RGB LED lighting. Best Buy will sell you one of these for only $44.99.

That's all for today, folks!