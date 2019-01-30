G.Skill offers up hexa-channel RAM at up to 4 GT/s

One of the nifty things about the Intel Xeon W-3175X is that you could feasibly stuff 768GB of RAM into a system built around it. Such extravagant RAM is mostly wasted on the kind of users that chip is meant for, though. Registered memory likely leaves a lot of performance on the table, too. Instead, we think most users would be better served by something like one of G.Skill's new hexa-channel memory kits.

These kits are part of G.Skill's Trident Z Royal line, so if you're allergic to bling, you're out of luck. Transfer rates on the new RAM range from 3200 MT/s to 4000 MT/s, and you can take your pick of 8- or 16-GB modules in packs of six or twelve sticks. The 3200 MT/s memory comes in two variations: one with fairly-standard 16-18-18-38 timings, and another with very tight 14-14-14-34 timings. Meanwhile, the 3600 and 4000 kits run a little looser at CAS 17, although that should still put their latency in the same ballpark as the lower-throughput modules.

It's a little curious to see G.Skill offering so many different configurations for a product that will surely be produced in infinitesimal quantities. The only processor that can realistically make use of these kits is the just-launched Xeon W-3175X, and that chip is only going to be available from system integrators in frightfully small numbers (for terrifyingly large dollar amounts.) That's probably why G.Skill doesn't offer any pricing information for the new RAM. Still, G.Skill says the memory will be available from its distribution partners, so we suppose we might see it in shops.