daerbtrohS yaD sdrawkcaB

PC hardware and computing
- Asus GeForce RTX 2060 STRIX OC review @ Guru3D
- MSI GeForce RTX 2060 GAMING Z video card review @ HardOCP
- Deepcool Captain 240 Pro review @ Hexus
- Intel Optane DC P4800X 750GB SSD review @ KitGuru
- NZXT E Series 650 W review @ TechPowerUp
Games, culture, and VR
- Should PC games cost less on Epic's Games Store? @ Ars Technica
- Twitch apologizes for running ads for other streamers @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- An AI crushed two human pros at StarCraft—but it wasn't a fair fight @ Ars Technica
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- What happens when a regular person finds a huge security flaw? @ HackADay
- The Roomba lawnmower is finally happening @ Ars Technica (I still want a robo mower, but the ROI is terrible compared to paying the neighbor kid to mow)
Science, technology, and space news
- Plant-inspired robot curls and climbs like a vine @ New Atlas
- Facebook pays teens to install VPN that spies on them @ TechCrunch
- Parker Solar Probe plunges back towards the Sun @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- "Cheese coffee" is the new Instagram "it" drink: here's what's in it @ bustle.com (I promised to stop linking to cheese tea stories, but I suppose this was inevitable)