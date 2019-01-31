daerbtrohS yaD sdrawkcaB


by Colton Westrate


PC hardware and computing

  1. Asus GeForce RTX 2060 STRIX OC review @ Guru3D
  2. MSI GeForce RTX 2060 GAMING Z video card review @ HardOCP
  3. Deepcool Captain 240 Pro review @ Hexus
  4. Intel Optane DC P4800X 750GB SSD review @ KitGuru
  5. NZXT E Series 650 W review @ TechPowerUp

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Should PC games cost less on Epic's Games Store? @ Ars Technica
  2. Twitch apologizes for running ads for other streamers @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. An AI crushed two human pros at StarCraft—but it wasn't a fair fight @ Ars Technica

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. What happens when a regular person finds a huge security flaw? @ HackADay
  2. The Roomba lawnmower is finally happening @ Ars Technica (I still want a robo mower, but the ROI is terrible compared to paying the neighbor kid to mow)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Plant-inspired robot curls and climbs like a vine @ New Atlas
  2. Facebook pays teens to install VPN that spies on them @ TechCrunch
  3. Parker Solar Probe plunges back towards the Sun @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. "Cheese coffee" is the new Instagram "it" drink: here's what's in it @ bustle.com (I promised to stop linking to cheese tea stories, but I suppose this was inevitable)
