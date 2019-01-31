Thursday deals: a Ryzen 7 2700 for $245, and much more

Howdy, folks. I've been keeping an eye on the news about the hellish climate in a good portion of the U.S., and I have only one thing to say: "brrrrrr." Besides the interweb reports, Colton has been posting pictures of the post-apocalyptic scenario in Michigan. To me, sitting here warm, across the ocean, it all just looks like a movie, or how I would picture Siberia. I'm not whining about the my mild cold and rain for a good long while, that's for sure. We all need to warm our hearts, and for that endeavor, there's nothing better than hot PC hardware deals. Here they are.

It's been a good season for AMD's desktop CPUs, and the deals on the company's chips continue. The Ryzen 7 2700 packs a total of eight cores and 16 threads, and the boost clock is a healthy 4.1 GHz. This CPU is a fine choice for an upper-midrange machine, and it'll set you back only $244.99 at Newegg with cart code EMCTUWU27. If your budget can't quite stretch that far, Newegg will sell you a Ryzen 5 2600X (six cores, 12 threads) for just $199.99.

If you're looking for what's probably the best gaming CPU of the moment, then take a look at this combo here. The Intel Core i9-9700K is the chip that'll get you the lowest frame times bar none, thanks to its eight super-clocked Coffee Lake cores ticking away at 4.9 GHz. The CPU will go nicely in the Asus Prime Z390-A motherboard, a solid offering with USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C and Type-A ports, two M.2 slots, a Realtek S1220A audio codec, and an Intel Ethernet controller. The final piece of the puzzle is a Corsair Vengeance LPX 16-GB kit with 3000 MT/s DIMMs. Newegg will ship you this set of boxes for a grand total of $659.99, or $54.98 off the regular total.

Do you like big, colorful, fast displays? Silly question, I know. The Principle Matter PM12C-320AB display is an unknown face around these parts (it hails from MassDrop), but it's a good-looking one. It's got a 27" curved VA panel with a resolution of 2560x1440 and a whopping 165-Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support. You can force-enable G-Sync compatibility, too. The included stand is height-adjustable, the bezels are thin on three sides, and the price is just $359 at Newegg Flash while stocks last.

Do you like inexpensive but attractive-looking mechanical keyboards? Silly question, I know. The Azio MK-HUE-RD is, per the name, a mechanical keyboard in a red hue. It uses Outemu Brown switches (tactile), and the aluminum top plate and raised keys make for easy cleaning. You can get your hands on this keyboard for just $39.91 at Walmart.

The final items today are for mobile people. The first item is meant for gamers, and it's the MSI GL63 8RE-629 laptop. This beefy 15.6" portable has a 1920x1080 IPS display and is powered by a Core i7-8750H processor sitting next to 16 GB of RAM and dancing along with a GeForce GTX 1060 6-GB graphics card. For storage, you get a combo setup with a 128-GB SSD and a 1-TB hard drive. The price tag on this machine reads $969 with cart code EMCTUWU34 at Newegg, and there's a big $120 rebate card available, potentially bringing the price down to $849 all told. What's not to like?

Your preference for laptops may lean towards the more conservative side, and that's fine too. Check out the Lenovo IdeaPad 530S (81EV000KUS). This is also a 15.6" machine with a 1920x1080 IPS monitor, but it employs a power-sipping Core i7-8550U processor, 16 GB of RAM, and 512-GB NVMe solid-state drive. Those are darn nice specs already, but there's also a modest-but-serviceable GeForce MX150 graphics card that should be good for light gaming. The price is just $669.99 at Rakuten with the checkout code LEN123.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: Not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.