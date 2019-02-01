Sharkoon's VG6 cases go easy on your piggy bank

A few gerbils expressed disappointed at the absence of 5.25" drive bays in the last few cases we peeked at. Yes, contrary to popular belief, there are still some use cases for optical storage media. If you liked one of those cases but need the extra-wide drive slot, Sharkoon can set you up. The company's VG6-W cases are full ATX mini-towers that sit a hair under 40 L, and they include a 5.25" drive bay among other features.

The VG6-W actually comes in four variations. Three are identical, save for the color of the LED-lit fans included: red, green, or blue. The fourth model, naturally, comes with a trio of RGB LED spinners as well as a four-device addressable lighting controller. Select from one of the fourteen built-in lighting modes, or hook up the controller to your motherboard's addressable RGB LED header if you prefer. Besides the fan-mounted lighting, all four models are the same steel case with acrylic windows.

You get spaces to mount three 3.5" drives, four 2.5" drives, and the aforementioned 5.25" device. Two 120-mm fans sit behind an acrylic panel up front, while a third rests in the usual spot in the back. There aren't any other fan mounts, so you'll be replacing the included fans if you want different ones. Up on the front, above the 5.25" bay, there's the usual buttons and audio jacks as well as a pair each of USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports. The case offers seven expansion slots—standard ATX, remember—and mounts its power supply in the bottom. There's no shroud, but there never is on cases in this price range.

Speaking of pricing, here's the real story with the VG6-W: The single-color models will run you 44.90€, while the RGB LED version is 10€ more at 54.90€. Sharkoon (a German company) says they're already available, and indeed we found them at Amazon.de: Rot, Grün, Blau, und RGB. There's no telling when these cases will hit U.S. shores—there are a few Sharkoon cases at both Newegg and Amazon US—but we reckon they'll run you about the same numerical values in American greenbacks when they do.