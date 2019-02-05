National Shower with a Friend Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Scythe Katana 5 review: compact CPU air cooler for under $30 @ PC Perspective
- Corsair SF450 (2018) 450W SFX power supply review @ HardOCP
- Acer Predator X27 review @ Hexus
- Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop review @ KitGuru
- Swiftech H240 X3 AIO review @ TechPowerUp
- The Supermicro C9Z390-PGW motherboard review: the Z390 board with PLX and 10GbE @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- NVIDIA's A.I. thinks it knows what games are supposed look like @ HackADay
- YouTube is trying to prevent angry mobs from abusing "dislike" button @ Ars Technica
- Arduboy brings new life to Dreamcast VMU @ HackADay (ok, this is super cute)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- High-style ball balancing platform @ HackADay (when can I buy one?)
- Digital exchange loses $137 million as founder takes passwords to the grave @ Ars Technica
- Teenager who found FaceTime bug will be eligible for bug bounty program @ Slashdot
Science, technology, and space news
- Fossil fats reveal how complex life kicked off after Snowball Earth phase @ New Atlas
- Forget the Super Bowl, SpaceX just fired its Mars rocket engine @ Ars Technica
- NASA puts a lid on InSight's Mars seismometer @ New Atlas (scientists who use the word "bugaboos" are the best kind of scientists)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Costco selling wedding cake made of 24 pounds of artisan cheese @ fox8.com
- We tried 20 store-bought mac and cheese brands to determine which is the best (and the absolute worst) @ washingtonpost.com