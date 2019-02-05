Tuesday deals: a 16-GB RAM kit at 3600 MT/s for $112 and much more

Greetings, folks! I've started doing a little home improvement—well, paying for it, anyway. The first project was getting a new kitchen exhaust fan and under-cupboard lighting shining on the countertop. Both implementations are a swimming success, but there's a major catch: the better lights now quite handily illustrate how some of the appliances and assorted bits of kit need a good scrub. Alas, house work is never really done, is it? Never mind that anyhow, here are some sweet, juicy PC hardware deals.

It's safe to say that today is RAM day. The chip factories over in Taiwan must be working overtime, seeing as a lot of DIMM makers have discounted wares right now. Starting with the higher speed grade, we have the G.Skill Ripjaws V 16-GB kit at a honkin' fast 3600 MT/s. These should be a top choice for speedy rigs, and the asking price is just $111.99 from Newegg.

If you need a set of memory sticks that's both capacious and fast, take a look at the Team T-Force Dark 32-GB kit clocked at 3200 MT/s. The heat spreaders are a little on the garish side, but hey, it's a whole thirty-two gigabytes of fast RAM for only $199.99 at Newegg. For folks whose primary keywords for joy are "big" and "cheap," there's the Team T-Force Vulcan 32-GB kit with 2400 MT/s DIMMs at a price of $159.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTVTY29.

Adata has a couple interesting options, too. The first is the Adata XPG Gammix 16-GB set with 3000 MT/s DIMMs and sleek silver-colored heatsinks. This kit is going for only $84.99 at Rakuten with the checkout code AD15. If you've gone the RGB LED lighting route, then you'll want to take a slight detour and inspect the Adata XPG Spectrix 16-GB kit at 3000 MT/s that's clad in multicolor lights and goes for $93.49 at Rakuten with the checkout code AD16.

Next up, a combo set with two pieces for an affordable-but-meaty rig. The Ryzen 5 2400G is our top choice for a budget CPU with competent integrated graphics thanks to its Vega 11 IGP and four Zen+ cores and eight threads clocked at up to 3.9 GHz. This chip will slot right into an Asus Prime B340M-A/CSM board that's got all the basics covered, including a PCIe x4 M.2 slot. Newegg will hand you both items for just $199.98, or $30 off the individual items' price.

'Tis the season for building, and graphics card choices are aplenty now. The top pick of the day is the Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB with GDDR5X memory. This card has an overbuilt two-fan cooler and a nominal boost clock of 1708 MHz that'll almost certainly climb higher in actual usage thanks to Pascal's smarts. You can pick it up for $199.99 at Newegg, and the e-tailer will bundle it with an HDMI-to-VGA adapter and a Fortnite gift card.

We're perfecting proceedings with a pair of potent, powerful, pleasant portables. The first one is the Lenovo IdeaPad 720S. This 13.3" machine has a quality metal chassis, a 1920x1080 display, and a large trackpad. Inside, you'll find a Ryzen 5 2500U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 512-GB NVMe solid-state drive. The price tag on it at Rakuten reads a silly-low $624.99 if you use the checkout code LEN110. Dayum.

Fold-over convertibles are quite handy, as is the case with the Lenovo Flex 5. This 15.6" machine has a 1920x1080 display which is a little on the low-res side, but it more than makes up for it with a big Core i7-8550U processor coupled with 16 GB of RAM and a 512-GB NVMe SSD. This all makes for one powerful convertible, and the best part is that all you need to take it home from Rakuten is $759.99 and the checkout code LEN140.

That's all for today, folks!