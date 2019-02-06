Support for Apex Legends, Division 2 in AMD Adrenalin Edition 19.2.1

Another day, another graphics driver update. This one is the AMD Radeon Software (this is such a long name) Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.2.1 (finally), and it's set to provide support for a trio of titles. Apex Legends is the latest battle royale game to grace gamers, but judging by the extremely high engagement after just a couple of days, you probably already knew that. In its first eight hours, the game reached 1 million players, according to Respawn's social media posts. Odds are that quite a few gerbils are among them. The cross-platform game is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, so this update is obviously for the PC folks who happen to also be rocking out with an AMD graphics card.

The driver update also gets you prepped for the Division 2 private beta that's launching on February 7.

The professed support for Assassin's Creed: Odyssey is a little tame—just a 5% performance improvement on a Radeon RX Vega 64 card—but hey, we guess we'll take the bump if all we have to do is install a driver we were going to install anyway.

Other fixes include one for Battlefield V wherein your character outline got stuck on the screen after you were revived, which sounds like...your soul's shadow. (That's deep, man.) There are also fixes for Anthem's screen corruption, a FreeSync video drop when you launch a fullscreen application, and a failure to retain HDMI Underscan settings after a reboot.

There are several items specific to Radeon Settings that Adrenalin Edition 19.2.1 fixes. Radeon Settings will no longer fail to install after a software update on Hybrid Graphics systems, crash at times if you switch tabs too quickly with large game lists, nor suggest updates to older drivers. Radeon Relive was sometimes inverting the colors on captured recordings or Instant Replays, which actually sounds pretty cool, though not ideal.

Here's a list of lingering known issues that Adrenalin Edition 19.2.1 has not fixed. Maybe next time. Someone play a sad trombone.

Mouse lag or system slowdown is observed for extended periods of time with two or more displays connected and one display switched off.

Upgrade Advisor may fail to load compatibility information for games when the gaming library is very large.

Pixel Format settings may not retain after system restart.

Scene Editor may have issues with scrolling when many elements are added to a scene.

Custom settings in Radeon WattMan may sometimes fail to apply on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Game and VR Streaming options may be missing in Radeon Settings after a clean installation or Radeon Software upgrade.

You can read the full release notes for yourself if you like. Snag the driver update for Windows 7 64-bit operating systems here, and the Windows 10 64-bit version of the update here.