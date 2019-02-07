National Periodic Table Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I am way too proud of this.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Asus TUF Z390 Pro Gaming ATX motherboard review @ PC Perspective
  2. MSI MAG Z390 Tomahawk review @ bit-tech
  3. DeepCool Captain 240 PRO review @ Guru3D
  4. MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Edge AC review @ Hexus
  5. Lenovo Yoga C630 review @ HotHardware
  6. Fractal Design Meshify S2 review @ KitGuru
  7. SteelSeries Rival 650 review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Comparing Two 1TB NVMe drives with same NAND, same controller: XPG SX8200 Pro vs HP EX950 @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Microsoft wants to put Xbox Live in everything @ Quarter To Three
  2. Anno 1800 running a free beta weekend before launch @ Rock Paper Shotgun (this looks lovely, but I think I'm burned out on this formula, I never could get into Anno 2205)
  3. EA turns in bummer fiscal report: "We're disappointed in our underperformance" @ Ars Technica

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. The WiFi phone that respects your right to repair @ HackADay
  2. R/C whirlygig is terrifyingly unstable @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. What happened to the 100,000-hour LED bulbs? @ HackADay
  2. Stinky storage: researchers find working USB drive in seal poop @ Ars Technica
  3. NASA "still working toward" 2020 launch of massive SLS rocket @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Aldi has cheeses named after '80s hit songs by Def Leppard, GNR, Michael Jackson @ sun-sentinel.com
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options