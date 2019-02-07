National Periodic Table Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Asus TUF Z390 Pro Gaming ATX motherboard review @ PC Perspective
- MSI MAG Z390 Tomahawk review @ bit-tech
- DeepCool Captain 240 PRO review @ Guru3D
- MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Edge AC review @ Hexus
- Lenovo Yoga C630 review @ HotHardware
- Fractal Design Meshify S2 review @ KitGuru
- SteelSeries Rival 650 review @ TechPowerUp
- Comparing Two 1TB NVMe drives with same NAND, same controller: XPG SX8200 Pro vs HP EX950 @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Microsoft wants to put Xbox Live in everything @ Quarter To Three
- Anno 1800 running a free beta weekend before launch @ Rock Paper Shotgun (this looks lovely, but I think I'm burned out on this formula, I never could get into Anno 2205)
- EA turns in bummer fiscal report: "We're disappointed in our underperformance" @ Ars Technica
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- The WiFi phone that respects your right to repair @ HackADay
- R/C whirlygig is terrifyingly unstable @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- What happened to the 100,000-hour LED bulbs? @ HackADay
- Stinky storage: researchers find working USB drive in seal poop @ Ars Technica
- NASA "still working toward" 2020 launch of massive SLS rocket @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Aldi has cheeses named after '80s hit songs by Def Leppard, GNR, Michael Jackson @ sun-sentinel.com