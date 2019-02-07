Thursday deals: Cheap G.Skill RAM, discounted Dell gear, and more

Greetings, folks. I'm going to keep it short and sweet today. AMD's finally released a high-end graphics card since the Vega 64, and we've taken a good, hard look at it. Is it good enough to rock Nvidia's high-end dominance? Our data tells all. After you've read the review, be sure to check out the selection of spicy deals below.

Think we're tired of RAM deals? Think again. We just spotted a G.Skill Aegis 16-GB kit with 3000 MT/s DIMMs in the wild. It's got short heatspreaders, 16-18-18-38 timings, and a price tag that's only $84.99 over at the 'Egg. If you're doing heavy lifting with your machine, perhaps you'll instead want the G.Skill Sniper X 32-GB set with 3200 MT/s sticks for a mere $209.99 at Newegg. Get'em while they're hot.

We're big fans of Dell's gear around here, so we're extra happy to report that Rakuten is running a 10% off sale on a good portion of Dell's catalog . If you follow this link right here and input the checkout code CQ4I-0ADE-RON3-JRSU, you'll get access to that discount, up to a maximum of $150. Here are a few very quick highlights:

Dell XPS 13 (9360) laptop with a Core i5-8250U, 8 GB of RAM, and a 128-GB solid-state drive for $809.99. Dell XPS 15 (9570) laptop packing a Core i7-8750H, 8 GB of RAM, a 256-GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card with 4 GB of VRAM for $1124.99. Dell G7 (7588) gaming laptop with Core i7-8750H, 16 GB of RAM, a storage combo setup with a 256-GB SSD and a 1-TB hard drive, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6-GB Max Q graphics—all for $1169.99.

. If you follow this link right here and input the checkout code CQ4I-0ADE-RON3-JRSU, you'll get access to that discount, up to a maximum of $150. Here are a few very quick highlights:

Next up is a nice chunk of NAND flash storage. The Western Digital Blue 1-TB SSD with 3D NAND. This pack o' bytes can push up to 560 MB/s on sequential reads and 530 MB/s on writes, and it's going for $115.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTVTC62.

If you're reading these deals posts, chances are you're building, or are going to build, a new system. For that you'll need a quality power supply like the Corsair HX850i. This is a fully modular unit with a truckload of PCIe and SATA connectors, semi-passive cooling, and an 80 Plus Platinum efficiency certification. The real deal here is the PSU's set of sensors and monitoring capabilities. Use Corsair's Link utility to configure your PSU's rail modes and fan speeds, and to keep an eye on its metrics. Grab the HX850i for $139.99 at Newegg with cart code EMCTVTC29 and use the available rebate cart to get another $20 back.

Finally, an extra spiffy keyboard. The Logitech G910 Orion Spark is a full-sized affair underpinned by the company's exclusive Romer-G switches. There's per-key RGB LED lighting on tap, as well as macro keys, a fancy palm rest, media controls, and a volume wheel. The party trick here is a smartphone dock that'll let you use an app to get in-game data. If all this isn't fancy enough for you, we don't know what is. The G910 usually costs a pretty penny, but you can get it today only for $99.99 at Newegg with cart code 24WWJD4.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: Not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.