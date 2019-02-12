Darwin Day Shortbread

Radeon Roundup
- AMD Radeon VII review: supercharged Vega @ PC Perspective
- AMD Radeon VII review: seventh son or seventh sin? @ bit-tech
- AMD Radeon VII 16 GB review @ Guru3D
- AMD Radeon VII review: rushed to launch (& pad vs. paste test) @ Gamers Nexus
- AMD Radeon VII review @ Hexus
- AMD Radeon VII review: performance benchmarks with 7nm Vega @ HotHardware
- AMD Radeon VII 16GB review @ KitGuru
- AMD Radeon VII 16GB video card review @ Legit Reviews
- AMD Radeon VII 16 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- AMD Radeon VII review: RTX killer or flop? @ TechSpot
- The AMD Radeon VII review: an unexpected shot at the high-end @ AnandTech
Other PC hardware and computing
- EVGA Nu Audio PCIe sound card review: true hi-fi @ PC Perspective
- Seasonic FOCUS SGX-650 650W SFX-L PSU review @ HardOCP
- Razer Sila AC3000 WiFi router review @ KitGuru
- The AMD Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X CPU review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Young people who play video games have higher moral reasoning skills @ Slashdot
- Valve has some new thoughts on what's "humanly possible" in SteamVR @ Ars Technica
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe world record attempt fittingly destroyed by Blue Shell @ Nintendo Life
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- How to make bisected pine cones look great, step-by-step @ HackADay (these turned out really pretty, this is something I want to play with eventually)
Science, technology, and space news
- New images of the distant Ultima Thule object have surprised scientists @ Ars Technica
- SpaceX seeks FCC OK for 1 million satellite broadband Earth stations @ Ars Technica
- SpaceX's Mars Raptor engine claims rocketry record on path to lift-off levels of power @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Team Group Delta S TUF RGB SSD review @ Guru3D
- Team Group T-Force Delta TUF Gaming RGB 3200 MHz review @ TechPowerUp
- Fromagination launches new cheese courses @ channel3000.com (not extremely noteworthy, I just love the word/name "Fromagination")