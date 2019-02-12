Darwin Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


This works for me on a couple levels.

Radeon Roundup

  1. AMD Radeon VII review: supercharged Vega @ PC Perspective
  2. AMD Radeon VII review: seventh son or seventh sin? @ bit-tech
  3. AMD Radeon VII 16 GB review @ Guru3D
  4. AMD Radeon VII review: rushed to launch (& pad vs. paste test) @ Gamers Nexus
  5. AMD Radeon VII review @ Hexus
  6. AMD Radeon VII review: performance benchmarks with 7nm Vega @ HotHardware
  7. AMD Radeon VII 16GB review @ KitGuru
  8. AMD Radeon VII 16GB video card review @ Legit Reviews
  9. AMD Radeon VII 16 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  10. AMD Radeon VII review: RTX killer or flop? @ TechSpot
  11. The AMD Radeon VII review: an unexpected shot at the high-end @ AnandTech

Other PC hardware and computing

  1. EVGA Nu Audio PCIe sound card review: true hi-fi @ PC Perspective
  2. Seasonic FOCUS SGX-650 650W SFX-L PSU review @ HardOCP
  3. Razer Sila AC3000 WiFi router review @ KitGuru
  4. The AMD Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X CPU review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Young people who play video games have higher moral reasoning skills @ Slashdot
  2. Valve has some new thoughts on what's "humanly possible" in SteamVR @ Ars Technica
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe world record attempt fittingly destroyed by Blue Shell @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. How to make bisected pine cones look great, step-by-step @ HackADay (these turned out really pretty, this is something I want to play with eventually)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. New images of the distant Ultima Thule object have surprised scientists @ Ars Technica
  2. SpaceX seeks FCC OK for 1 million satellite broadband Earth stations @ Ars Technica
  3. SpaceX's Mars Raptor engine claims rocketry record on path to lift-off levels of power @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Team Group Delta S TUF RGB SSD review @ Guru3D
  2. Team Group T-Force Delta TUF Gaming RGB 3200 MHz review @ TechPowerUp
  3. Fromagination launches new cheese courses @ channel3000.com (not extremely noteworthy, I just love the word/name "Fromagination")
