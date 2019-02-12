Tuesday deals: A 512-GB NVMe SSD plus 16 GB of fast RGB LED RAM for $160, and more

Howdy, folks. The internet at large is probably running out of ink discussing the merits of the Radeon VII to death. We've recently taken a good, hard look at it, and one outstanding question is how it fares when gaming at 2560x1440, a notch down from the 4K resolution with HDR that we originally tested it with. We've just answered that question, and you can take a good look at the results. When you're done, be sure to take a look at today's selection of deals. We've got a few smokin' hot ones.

The first and juiciest deal today is one heck of a handy combo. The Intel 660p drive is a modest but perfectly serviceable and reliable NVMe SSD that can push up to 1800 MB/s in sequential reads and writes. It does pretty okay with random I/O, too, at 220 K IOPS in either direction. Meanwhile, the Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16-GB kit of 3000 MT/s DIMMs is sleek, sexy, and fast. These are some of the best-looking sticks around. Newegg will pack up both items for you in exchange for just $159.99, or $47.99 off the individual items' price. I'd advise grabbing this combo before it runs out, folks.

Everyone's talking about Nvidia's RTX cards these days, but the GTX 10-series offerings are still pretty darn fast. One such item is the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070. This card is pretty simple—it's got a hefty cooler with three fans, a boost clock of 1822 MHz in OC mode, and it will set you back only $299.99 at Newegg. You also get a Fortnite gift card and a Gigabyte Aorus RGB SLI HB bridge that may come in handy for some dual-card action.

Proceeding onto storage, we have the HP EX920 512-GB NVMe solid-state drive, a familiar sight around these parts. This speedy drive is good for pushing 3200 MB/s in sequential reads and 1600 MB/s in writes. Those are strong figures, but where random I/O is concerned, the EX920 whups some tail with the ability to do 340 K random read IOPS and 260 K write IOPS. You can pick one of these up today for $78.99 from Newegg.

Fast drives like the one above are all well and good, but for mass storage purposes, you're probably better off looking at the Western Digital Elements 6-TB external drive. There ain't much to say about it—it's compact, discreet, and costs only $99.99 at Newegg with cart code EMCTVUU26. That works out to $16.67 per terabyte.

Nope, we still haven't run out of RAM deals. The G.Skill Ripjaws V 16-GB dual-channel kit with 3000 MT/s sticks comes clad in generously sized red heat spreaders and has 16-18-18-38 timings. Its best spec is the dollar amount it's going for right now: just $89.99 at the good ol' Newegg. Dang.

One of the worst punishments that people often subject themselves to is using a low-quality mouse. The Corsair M65 Pro RGB is here to change that. It's got a 12,000-DPI sensor; an aluminum base with adjustable weight; and a large, handy sniper button. There's a dash of RGB LED lighting for the bling factor, and the top is dressed in a rather fetching white finish. Newegg will sell you one of these for a stupid-low $29.99.

That's all for today, folks!