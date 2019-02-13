Latest Windows update highlights HoloLens ahead of MWC announcement

Microsoft released Windows 10 build 17763.316 yesterday, and the HoloLens was front and center. It's mentioned in the note atop the release notes page, and Microsoft makes it seem a little urgent that current HoloLens devices get the update forthwith. In a recursive Windows Update update, this Windows update is pushing an update to the Windows Update Client so that Windows Update is more reliable when it henceforth updates Windows on HoloLens.

It's not coincidental that the debut of the HoloLens 2 appears to be right around the corner. It's hard to believe it's been more than four years since the first HoloLens demos were shown, and it seems like every year there's an expectation that the second generation of the immersive headset is nigh. The fourth time's the charm, though; it's widely believed that Microsoft is going to announce the successor to the original HoloLens at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 24. Official but mysterious pinned tweets like this one from Alex Kipman, whose title at Microsoft might as well be "HoloLens-Everything Guy," certainly support the notion that the world will have a HoloLens 2 by the end of February.

It's likely, then, that Microsoft is pushing out last-minute updates to ensure that Windows and HoloLens are playing nice.

Aside from the above, the other HoloLens-specific item in the update list describes an issue "that allows users to bypass the lock screen sign in process in some work flows."

The remainder of the updates focus quite a bit on security, as they're wont to do:

Addresses an issue that fails to set the LmCompatibilityLevel value correctly. LmCompatibilityLevel specifies the authentication mode and session security.

Addresses an issue that may prevent applications that use a Microsoft Jet database with the Microsoft Access 97 file format from opening. This issue occurs if the database has column names greater than 32 characters. The database fails to open with the error, "Unrecognized Database Format".

Addresses an issue that prevents Microsoft Edge from connecting using an IP address.

Addresses an issue that causes the Windows Hello for Business Hybrid Key Trust deployment sign-in to fail if Windows 2019 Server domain controllers (DC) are used for authentication. The error is, "That option is temporarily unavailable. For now, please use a different method to sign in". If Active Directory (AD) activity tracing is enabled, a Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) exception may occur in the Windows 2019 DC when processing a user's sign in.

Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Microsoft Edge, Windows Server, the Microsoft JET Database Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows Wireless Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Graphics, and Windows App Platform and Frameworks.

If you're a Windows 10 user, this update will find its way to you automatically.

