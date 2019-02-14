Ferris Wheel Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- HyperX Pulsefire Core gaming mouse review @ PC Perspective
- Palit GeForce RTX 2060 GamingPro OC review @ bit-tech
- Asus PRIME X299 DELUXE II motherboard review @ HardOCP
- Inno3D iChiLL RGB DDR4-3600 (RCX2-16G3600A) review @ Hexus
- MSI Clutch GM50 gaming mouse review @ KitGuru
- EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 XC Gaming video card review @ Legit Reviews
- WD Black NVMe SSD (2018) 500 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- Viotek GFT27DB review: best TN gaming monitor ever? @ TechSpot
- Exploring Thunderbolt 3 eGFX performance, feat. PowerColor's Gaming Station & Radeon RX Vega 56 Nano @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Metro Exodus benchmark performance, RTX & DLSS @ TechPowerUp
- NVIDIA DLSS test in Battlefield V @ TechPowerUp
- How hard is it to have a conversation on Twitter? So hard even the CEO can't do it. @ Slashdot
- Activision Blizzard prioritizes profit over people, laying off around 800 employees @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Tetris 99 is a free battle royale Tetris game launching on Switch today (yes, really) @ Nintendo Life
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Palm-sized gatling gun has 32 mini elastics with your name on them @ HackADay
- 229-meter deconstructivist Valkyrie megayacht would be world's biggest @ New Atlas (if you're rich enough, you can consider this a gadget)
- "You've won $72 million and a Mercedes Benz." Phone scammer gets 6 years in prison after he made the mistake of calling William Webster, ex-FBI and CIA director @ Slashdot
Science, technology, and space news
- Simpler, cheaper renewable energy system uses waves to inflate rubber @ New Atlas
- Opportunity did not answer NASA’s final call, and it’s now lost to us @ Ars Technica :'(
- InSight deploys deep-digging drill on Mars @ New Atlas
- Tinder-style app for cows tries to help the meat market @ Slashdot (how is this not called Tender?)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Chuck E. Cheese’s swears it isn’t recycling pizza slices @ eater.com