Ferris Wheel Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I thought I'd take a day off from sensical Shortbread shots.

PC hardware and computing

  1. HyperX Pulsefire Core gaming mouse review @ PC Perspective
  2. Palit GeForce RTX 2060 GamingPro OC review @ bit-tech
  3. Asus PRIME X299 DELUXE II motherboard review @ HardOCP
  4. Inno3D iChiLL RGB DDR4-3600 (RCX2-16G3600A) review @ Hexus
  5. MSI Clutch GM50 gaming mouse review @ KitGuru
  6. EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 XC Gaming video card review @ Legit Reviews
  7. WD Black NVMe SSD (2018) 500 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Viotek GFT27DB review: best TN gaming monitor ever? @ TechSpot
  9. Exploring Thunderbolt 3 eGFX performance, feat. PowerColor's Gaming Station & Radeon RX Vega 56 Nano @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Metro Exodus benchmark performance, RTX & DLSS @ TechPowerUp
  2. NVIDIA DLSS test in Battlefield V @ TechPowerUp
  3. How hard is it to have a conversation on Twitter? So hard even the CEO can't do it. @ Slashdot
  4. Activision Blizzard prioritizes profit over people, laying off around 800 employees @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  5. Tetris 99 is a free battle royale Tetris game launching on Switch today (yes, really) @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Palm-sized gatling gun has 32 mini elastics with your name on them @ HackADay
  2. 229-meter deconstructivist Valkyrie megayacht would be world's biggest @ New Atlas (if you're rich enough, you can consider this a gadget)
  3. "You've won $72 million and a Mercedes Benz." Phone scammer gets 6 years in prison after he made the mistake of calling William Webster, ex-FBI and CIA director @ Slashdot

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Simpler, cheaper renewable energy system uses waves to inflate rubber @ New Atlas
  2. Opportunity did not answer NASA’s final call, and it’s now lost to us @ Ars Technica :'(
  3. InSight deploys deep-digging drill on Mars @ New Atlas
  4. Tinder-style app for cows tries to help the meat market @ Slashdot (how is this not called Tender?)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Chuck E. Cheese’s swears it isn’t recycling pizza slices @ eater.com
