Thermaltake's Commander C chassis: Choose your own front panel style

Have you ever seen a case and thought, "I like that layout, but I hate that front panel." Sure you have. We all have. Thermaltake is looking to step around those complaints with its new Commander C series of mid-tower ATX cases that come in six different variations. The Thermaltake Commander C31, C32, C33, C34, C35, and C36 are all exactly the same case, aside from the front panels.

The case itself is a thoroughly modern ATX mid-tower chassis. It's got everything you expect from a case like this in 2019: a power supply shroud, a tempered-glass window, ample cable management, and a space to mount graphics cards vertically. And of course, it has RGB lighting—specifically, a pair of 200-mm addressable RGB fans right up front.

If you prefer something a little bigger, you can replace them with a pair of 140-mm air movers or a trio of 120-mm spinners. For even more airflow, you can install a pair of 140-mm or 120-mm fans in the top. The Commander C-series includes a 120-mm fan in the rear for exhaust, but given how much air will be coming into the front of the case, it feels almost like an afterthought. Folks who prefer liquid cooling can stick radiators up to 360-mm in length in the front and up to 280-mm in the top, although top-mounted radiators may limit your memory clearance.

Storage accommodations in the Commander C-series comprise three 3.5" or 2.5" drives plus an additional pair of 2.5" mounts. The case takes full-sized ATX motherboards, and as a result, it has seven expansion slots in the back. If you want to install four dual-slot cards in this case for whatever reason, you'll want to make use of the two vertical video card mounting slots. While the riser cable isn't included, there's a special bracket for it to help keep the vertically mounted card from wobbling in place.

Thermaltake didn't tell us when nor for how much you could purchase a Commander C case, but we've asked and will update this post if the company replies.