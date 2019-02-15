Friday deals: Ryzen 5 2600 for $150, Surface Pro 6 $200 off, and more

Greetings, good gerbils. I'm in the process of speccing out a home theater PC so that I can make more frequent use of the big-ass TV I have in the living room. I occasionally plug my laptop into it, but it's often a pain in the neck to connect the cables and deal with oddities like automatic video brightness compensation and whatnot. It's high time to fix this issue, and I'm always happy to order new hardware for a good cause. Speaking of exactly that task, here's today's selection of deals.

Our leading deal today is a popular chip: the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor. Underneath its heatspreader lie six Zen+ cores ticking away at 3.9 GHz, next to 16 MB of L3 cache. This CPU is one of the best values of the moment—moreso today because it's selling for just $149.99 at the good ol' Amazon, and also at Walmart. If you're into overclocking, a slight turn of the virtual screwdriver can easily significantly boost the chip's performance.

How about some nice RAM to go with the chip above? The Adata XPG Gammix D10 16-GB kit of 3000 MT/s sticks come clad in shiny silver heatsinks and have CL16-18-18 timings. Rakuten is asking for a mere $80.74 for the kit right now if you use checkout code AD14. If you're building a system with an eye towards multicolored lighting, the similarly appointed Adata XPG Spectrix D41 16-GB kit at 3000 MT/s with RGB LED lighting will set you back only $89.24 at Rakuten with the checkout code AD16.

You don't want to be caught building a system in a cheapo case. What you're looking for is something like the Antec P110 Luce. This quiet, roomy enclosure has room for 360-mm radiators and most every cooling setup under the sun. We gave this case an Editor's Choice when we took a look at it, and we're happy to report that it's currently selling for just $84.99 at Newegg with cart code ANTECFEB15. There's a $20 rebate card to go on top of that, too.

We haven't seen many hard drive deals lately, but today the Western Digital EasyStore 10-TB external HDD decided to show up. This drive comes bundled with free backup software and a 32-GB USB stick. Best Buy will hand you one of you these for just $169.99.

For our final items today, we collected a sweet pair of portables. The first one is the Surface Pro 6. I own one of the earlier models, and I'm super happy with it. The form factor with the integrated kickstand makes for quite the convenient machine, and the 2736x1824 high-res display has fantastic color accuracy. The Microsoft Store is shaving $200 off the price of the entire Surface Pro 6 lineup right now. Get yours today.

For a convertible of another feather, check out the Lenovo Yoga 730. This machine has a 13.3" 1920x1080 touch display and will literally bend over backwards for you. Inside, there's an Intel Core i5-8250U processor sitting next to 8 GB of RAM and a 256-GB NVMe SSD. A Thunderbolt 3 port stands ready for connecting high-speed peripherals or external displays. Best Buy will ship you one of these for just $629.99.

