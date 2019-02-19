Chocolate Mint Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Aquacomputer Cuplex Kryos Next CPU water block review @ PC Perspective
- Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2060 Amp review @ bit-tech
- WD Black SN750 NVME SSD (1TB) review @ Guru3D
- Fractal S2 Meshify case review @ Gamers Nexus
- AMD Radeon VII video card review @ HardOCP
- Gigabyte Aero 15 X9 review @ Hexus
- Intel Bean Canyon NUC review @ HotHardware
- be quiet! Dark Rock Pro TR4 review @ KitGuru
- SilentiumPC Spartan 3 Pro RGB review @ TechPowerUp
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q review @ TechSpot
- The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Major games publishers are feeling the impact of peaking attention @ Slashdot
- Emoji are showing up in court cases exponentially, and courts aren't prepared @ Slashdot
- LEGO unveils new Hidden Side product line with eight haunted augmented reality sets @ TheBrothersBrick (ok, this actually looks pretty neat)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Drones rain down rat poison on the Galapagos @ HackADay
- Predicting weather with the Internet of Cars @ HackADay (this is a very intriguing concept)
- Smart cat shelter uses AI to let strays inside, keep dogs out @ Slashdot (reminds me of this classic hack)
Science, technology, and space news
- Citing lack of demand, Airbus cancels A380 superjumbo aircraft @ Ars Technica
- Researchers, scared by their own work, hold back "deepfakes for text" AI @ Ars Technica
- Georgia Tech scientists figured out how maggots can eat so much, so fast @ Ars Technica
- Breeding bees with "clean genes" could help prevent colony collapse @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- KFC debuts chicken sandwich with mac n' cheese bun, but there's a catch! @ usmagazine.com