Chocolate Mint Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I took the liberty of adding the critical words "chip," "ice," and "cream"
to today's theme. You're welcome.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Aquacomputer Cuplex Kryos Next CPU water block review @ PC Perspective
  2. Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2060 Amp review @ bit-tech
  3. WD Black SN750 NVME SSD (1TB) review @ Guru3D
  4. Fractal S2 Meshify case review @ Gamers Nexus
  5. AMD Radeon VII video card review @ HardOCP
  6. Gigabyte Aero 15 X9 review @ Hexus
  7. Intel Bean Canyon NUC review @ HotHardware
  8. be quiet! Dark Rock Pro TR4 review @ KitGuru
  9. SilentiumPC Spartan 3 Pro RGB review @ TechPowerUp
  10. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q review @ TechSpot
  11. The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Major games publishers are feeling the impact of peaking attention @ Slashdot
  2. Emoji are showing up in court cases exponentially, and courts aren't prepared @ Slashdot
  3. LEGO unveils new Hidden Side product line with eight haunted augmented reality sets @ TheBrothersBrick (ok, this actually looks pretty neat)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Drones rain down rat poison on the Galapagos @ HackADay
  2. Predicting weather with the Internet of Cars @ HackADay (this is a very intriguing concept)
  3. Smart cat shelter uses AI to let strays inside, keep dogs out @ Slashdot (reminds me of this classic hack)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Citing lack of demand, Airbus cancels A380 superjumbo aircraft @ Ars Technica
  2. Researchers, scared by their own work, hold back "deepfakes for text" AI @ Ars Technica
  3. Georgia Tech scientists figured out how maggots can eat so much, so fast @ Ars Technica
  4. Breeding bees with "clean genes" could help prevent colony collapse @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. KFC debuts chicken sandwich with mac n' cheese bun, but there's a catch! @ usmagazine.com
