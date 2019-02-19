Tuesday deals: an Intel 660p 512-GB NVMe drive for $67 and much more

A fair day to thee, good gerbils. If you're looking for an interesting article to read, may I suggest Colton Westrate's "The death of Windows Phone and the five stages of mobile grief"? It's a rather amusing read about one idiot man's quixotic quest to hold onto a dead phone operating system or a silly reasonable facsimile thereof. Go ahead and give it a scan. In the meantime, check out our selection of contemporary hardware deals.

Our leading deal today is a rather simple one: an honest-to-goodness NVMe drive at SATA prices. The Intel 660p 512-GB PCIe drive comes fitted with 3D QLC NAND and is capable of pushing up to 1800 MB/s sequentially in reads or writes. The figures for random I/O are pretty nice for an affordable drive at 220 K IOPS in either direction. Newegg will hand you this tiny drive in its tiny box for just $67.99 with the promo code EMCTVUD29.

Our second-hottest item is the Lenovo Yoga 920 fold-back convertible. This fetching high-end machine packs quite the wallop. It's got an Intel Core i7-8750U processor coupled with 16 GB of RAM and a 512-GB solid-state drive. Those specs are impressive already, but the best part is that the 14" touch display has a resolution of 3840x2160, just the ticket for high-DPI goodness. Finally, there's a Thunderbolt 3 port for good measure. Best Buy will let you have this beast of a portable for $1,154.99.

That Intel SSD up above is also present in a sweet combo deal. The ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard has a 10-phase power layout, USB 3.1 Gen2 ports in Type-A and Type-C flavors, and an Intel Ethernet controller. As for the Intel 660p 512-GB NVMe SSD, hey, just go back a couple paragraphs for the deets. Newegg will set you up with both items for the low price of $149.98, or $55 off the regular total.

It's rodent season in our deals posts, apparently. The species in store today is the Corsair M65 RGB Elite. This gaming mouse has an aluminum underside with a weight tuning system, a sniper button, Omron switches, a super-duper PMW3391 18,000-DPI optical sensor, and RGB LED lighting. It can be yours today for a measly $39.99 from Best Buy.

If you're building a machine with one of today's power-hungry high-end CPUs, it's a good idea to invest in a nice liquid cooler like the Corsair Hydro H100i Pro 240-mm CLC. This unit comes with two ML120 magnetic-levitation fans and RGB LED lighting on its quiet pump. Newegg's selling this unit for $109.99, and there's a $20 rebate card available. Should you need to go bigger, the Corsair Hydro H115i Pro 360-mm variant is currently going for $124.99 at Newegg, and you can get $25 back with the included rebate card.

There's nothing quite like an extra-sharp, high-DPI desktop, like that provided by the LG 27UK600-W monitor. This 27" IPS display has a resolution of 3840x2160 and a color gamut that should cover 99% of the sRGB space. There's FreeSync and HDR10 support on tap as well. As an added bonus, the bezels are quite thin. Grab one of these from Best Buy for just $349.99.

