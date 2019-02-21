National Grain-Free Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Asus TUF Z390-Plus Gaming (Wi-Fi) review @ bit-tech
- MSI MEG X299 Creation motherboard review @ Guru3D
- Synology DS1019+ review @ Hexus
- Huawei MateBook 13 review @ HotHardware
- Noctua NH-U12S TR4-SP3 review @ KitGuru
- ADATA XPG EMIX H30 gaming headset review @ Legit Reviews
- Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse review @ TechPowerUp
- The Samsung 983 ZET (Z-NAND) SSD review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Paradox launch PC/Xbone cross-platform mod support @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Valve is as puzzled as you are about why they sell movies on Steam @ Quarter To Three
- Canadian team demonstrates touch-sensitive VR crystal ball @ New Atlas
- Lightsaber dueling registered as official sport in France @ Slashdot (it begins)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- DIY x-ray machine becomes CT scanner @ HackADay
- Startup selling transfusions of young blood ceases treatments following FDA warning @ New Atlas
Science, technology, and space news
- The woeful world of worldwide e-waste @ HackADay
- InSight begins posting daily weather reports from Mars @ New Atlas (perspective served here)
- Seabubbles brings its electric, self-stabilizing, hydrofoiling Bubble Taxis to Miami @ New Atlas (the only word in that headline I don't like is "taxis")
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Aldi debuts green and alcohol-infused cheeses for St. Patrick's Day @ people.com