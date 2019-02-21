National Grain-Free Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


No pane, no grain.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Asus TUF Z390-Plus Gaming (Wi-Fi) review @ bit-tech
  2. MSI MEG X299 Creation motherboard review @ Guru3D
  3. Synology DS1019+ review @ Hexus
  4. Huawei MateBook 13 review @ HotHardware
  5. Noctua NH-U12S TR4-SP3 review @ KitGuru
  6. ADATA XPG EMIX H30 gaming headset review @ Legit Reviews
  7. Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse review @ TechPowerUp
  8. The Samsung 983 ZET (Z-NAND) SSD review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Paradox launch PC/Xbone cross-platform mod support @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Valve is as puzzled as you are about why they sell movies on Steam @ Quarter To Three
  3. Canadian team demonstrates touch-sensitive VR crystal ball @ New Atlas
  4. Lightsaber dueling registered as official sport in France @ Slashdot (it begins)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. DIY x-ray machine becomes CT scanner @ HackADay
  2. Startup selling transfusions of young blood ceases treatments following FDA warning @ New Atlas

Science, technology, and space news

  1. The woeful world of worldwide e-waste @ HackADay
  2. InSight begins posting daily weather reports from Mars @ New Atlas (perspective served here)
  3. Seabubbles brings its electric, self-stabilizing, hydrofoiling Bubble Taxis to Miami @ New Atlas (the only word in that headline I don't like is "taxis")

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Aldi debuts green and alcohol-infused cheeses for St. Patrick's Day @ people.com
