Nvidia's GTX 1660 Ti : Turing sans RTX

The much anticipated (we guess) GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is now available. It's a fairly straightforward product, but it brings with it a new GPU, the TU116, which is fabricated on TSMC's optimized "12nm" FinFET+ process. That whole chip is enabled in the GTX 1660 Ti, and that lends it 24 streaming multiprocessors containing 1536 shaders, 96 texture units, and 48 render output units (ROPs). The TU116 hooks up to 6GB of GDDR6 memory over a 192-bit bus, just like the GeForce RTX 2060. However, the memory on these cards runs at 12 Gbps instead of the 14 Gbps of the RTX lineup.



EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC Black Edition

You'll note that Nvidia used the "GTX" nomenclature instead of Turing's "RTX" on this card, and it has 10-series numbering instead of 20-series. That's because although TU116 is Turing through and through, it lacks tensor cores or RT cores. In other words, it has functionally the same feature set as a last-generation card based on the Pascal architecture. That's not to say that it's the same as a Pascal card, though. Despite being similar in resource apportionment to the GeForce GTX 1060, Nvidia says that enhancements to the Turing architecture make the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti half again as fast and 40% more power efficient at the same clock rate compared to its predecessor.

There's no Founders Edition card this time around; all of the GTX 1660 Ti cards on the market are board partner designs. We don't actually have a card in hand, unfortunately. We're not entirely without the ability to hand you some information, though; we've checked around the web, and the consensus seems to be that this card delivers similar performance to the GeForce GTX 1070 at the lower starting price of $279. If you're still hanging onto some old Maxwell, Kepler, or previous-generation GCN hardware—or god forbid, something from the Fermi or Terascale generations—it could make a pretty solid upgrade at a reasonable price.



Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

Here are the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti reviews we've read and recommend:

We'll have an availability check a bit later rounding up all the cards that came out today. Let us know what you think of the new card in the comments.