Bargain basement: a Ryzen 5 2400G with a Gigabyte mobo for $210 and more

Howdy, enthusiasts everywhere. Around here (Portugal, for those unaware), it's that time of the year again. Samba rhythms occasionally echo through the air from rehearsal warehouses. Orders of plumes from faraway places make their way over here for the construction of ever-elaborate costumes. It's Carnaval season, and soon enough the town will fill up with silliness, dancing ladies, and drumming men. Before the festivities start, I've collected juicy PC hardware deals for you.

The leading deal today is a tasty combo meal. The Ryzen 5 2400G is probably our favorite budget CPU of the moment thanks to its four Zen+ cores and eight threads ticking away at up to 3.9 GHz. The chip's Vega RX 11 integrated graphics are more than competent enough for some light gaming, too. The processor will slot nicely into the Gigabyte B450M DS3H motherboard. Modest it may be, this circuit slab still offers a PCIe M.2 slot, USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, hybrid fan headers, and support for RGB LED strips. Newegg will hand you both items in exchange for just $209.98. That's $25 off the regular combined total, and there's a $10 rebate card on tap to further sweeten the pot.

Next up are some killer RAM and SSD deals. First up is the Sandisk SSD Plus 480-GB drive. This bit bucket can push sequential data at up to 535 MB/s when reading and 445 MB/s when writing. Sandisk offers a three-year warranty, and Newegg will sell you the drive for just $49.99 with the promo code EMCXTVVU3. If you need a bigger SATA drive, the familiar Adata SU650 960-GB SSD says hi. This drive's speed ratings are similar to the previous unit, and its asking price is just $84.99 at Rakuten with checkout code AD15. That works out to under 8.9 cents per gigabyte, folks.

SATA drives are fine for modest usage or mass storage, but chances are you want to kick things up a notch with an NVMe unit. The HP EX920 512 GB is well-known around these parts, and it can push 3200 MB/s in sequential reads and 1800 MB/s when writing. As befits a nice NVMe drive, random I/O clocks in at 350K read IOPS and 250K write IOPS. You can have one of these from Newegg for $74.99 with cart code AFM2SSD22. Should you require more of that speedy storage, consider the Adata XPG SX8200 960 GB. This drive is roughly as fast as the HP, and it's going for just $144.49 at Rakuten with checkout code AD25.

These days, cost isn't really an excuse to run a computer with a low amount of RAM. To prove that point, we present the Adata XPG Gammix D10 16-GB kit of 3000 MT/s DIMMs. They're fast, stylish, and will run you just $80.74 at Rakuten with the checkout code AD14. Those with a preference for capacity over speed might elect to go with the G.Skill Aegis 32-GB kit of 2400 MT/s sticks. That's going for just $149.99 at Newegg. Dang.

The last entry today is chock full of goodies. The Dell G7 gaming laptop (I7588-7385BLK-PU) is one of the finer specimens of the breed, and the version we have here comes with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor (six cores, 12 threads!), 8 GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB Max-Q graphics card. All you need to take home this beastie from Best Buy is $899.99.

