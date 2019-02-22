All the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti cards so far

After weeks of rumors and leaks, the newest member of the Turing family has arrived. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti became available today, promising performance on par with the GTX 1070. And yes, that’s "GTX" not "RTX," because although these little fellas are based on the Turing architecture, they lack some of the high-end, future-looking technologies like ray-tracing and DLSS.

The RTX 1660 Ti is available from a laundry list of AIB partners, including (in alphabetical order) Asus, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galax, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac. Prices start at $279 and go up from there depending no features. Want a convenient list of them all? Here’s a convenient list of all the ones that are currently available, and below that we've discussed even the ones that aren't. Note the lack of a Founder’s Edition card throughout.

Asus GTX 1660 Ti Dual $310 Asus GTX 1660 Ti Phoenix $285 Asus ROG Strix GT 1660 Ti $330 EVGA XC GTX 1660 Ti $290 EVGA XC Black GTX 1660 Ti $280 Gigabyte GTX 1660 Ti Windforce OC $290 Gigabyte GTX 1660 Ti OC $280 Gigabyte GTX 1660 Ti Windforce OC $290 Gigabyte GTX 1660 Ti Mini ITX OC $280 MSI GTX 1660 Ti Ventus XS $280 MSI GTX 1660 Ti Armor $300 MSI GTX 1660 Ti Gaming X $310 Zotac Gaming GTX 1660 Ti $280

Asus

Asus has a quartet of GTX 1660 Ti cards with a choir’s worth of SKUs. There’s a triple-fan Strix version that leads the troupe, as well as a TUF edition that’s purported to have passed a brutal validation program. The Asus Dual went through the same validation; they seem pretty much identical save for slightly different fans. The baby of the family is the single-fan Phoenix.

There are nine total GTX 1660 Ti SKUs from Asus. They all have the same number CUDA cores and 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM, and nearly the same I/O. All of the cards have two HDMI 2.0b ports. The three Strix models (Strix, Strix OC, Strix Advanced Edition) add two DisplayPort 1.2 ports, and the rest of the group swaps one of those DisplayPorts for a DVI-D output. Otherwise, they're differentiated from one another largely in their boost clocks, which range across the lineup from 1770 MHz to 1890 MHz in overclock modes.

Colorful

In contrast to Asus’ pile of GTX 1660 Ti cards, Colorful has but one. What it lacks in SKUs, Colorful makes up for with the length of the name: Colorful iGame GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Ultra 6G. It’s a three-fan affair, with a 6+2 power phase and a backplate sporting the company’s Silver Plating Technology (SPT) to aid cooling. At $319, it’s among the most expensive versions of the 1660 Ti card.

EVGA

EVGA has three GTX 1660 Ti cards but two designs. One is a two-slot, two-fan card, and the other covers a beastly 2.5 slots but has just one fan. The latter uses a taller fan hub that accommodates a larger heat sink, which EVGA says results in lower fan noise. Aside from the different shrouds and fans, the XC Black ($280), XC ($290), and XC Ultra ($310) all have different boost blocks. The XC Black is at 1770 MHz, the XC is 1845 MHz, and the XC Ultra tops both with a boost clock of 1860 MHz. All three cards have HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.4, and Dual-Link DVI ports.

Gainward

Gainward isn’t a name we mention often, but there it is, with three GTX 1660 Ti cards to offer. Its Ghost OC has two fans, its Pegasus and Pegasus OC have one (each), and all three take up two slots. Like EVGA, Gainward differentiated these cards a bit with different boost clocks. You can get a single-fan Pegasus with a boost clock of 1770 MHz or 1815 MHz, or the dual-fan Ghost at 1815 MHz. The cards offers HDMI 2, DP, and DVI-D ports. It’s unclear how much they’ll cost.

Galax

Galax has yet to post a listing for its GTX 1660 Ti card(s), which is ironic and funny given that box shots of Galax’ GTX 1660 Ti leaked like a sieve all over the web leading up to the launch date. Once there’s something official, we’ll add it.

Gigabyte

Like Asus, Gigabyte has a big ‘ol pile of GTX 1660 Ti cards. The Aorus model has three 80 mm Windforce fans and five heat pipes that directly touch the GPU, as well as a metal backplate that features RGB lighting. The Gaming OC card also has three fans, but they’re “alternate spinning” fans, and they have three heat pipes instead of five.

Gigabyte has two dual-fan models in the OC and Windforce OC cards. The former’s fans are 90 mm, and the latter’s are larger at 100 mm. Their backplates promise to enhance structural support, and they have an unspecified number of heat pipes. Bringing up the rear in adorable fashion is the Mini ITX OC, bearing a single fan and a length of just 17 cm.

Oddly, Gigabyte doesn’t have these listed on its site yet, so we had to go poking around Newegg to find out more. We found three of the five—the dual-fan and single-fan models. The OC is $280, the Windforce OC is $290, and the little Mini ITX OC is also $280.

All five of the cards appear to have the same array of I/O: one HDMI port and three DisplayPorts.

Inno3D

Another smaller player in the market, Inno3D has just the one card—the GTX 1660 Ti Twin X2. It has a reinforced backplate for stability and dual fans (if you couldn’t surmise from the name), and its boost clock is 1770 MHz. It has one HDMI 2.0b port and three DP 1.4. And there’s not much more to say about that.

MSI

MSI stuck with three GTX 1660 Ti SKUs, and all of them have two fans. Other than their clearly defined shrouds, the three cards have subtle differences. The Ventus XS has a boost clock of 1830 MHz, uses Torx Fan 2.0 fans, and offers MSI’s Afterburner Overclocking utility. A bump up to 1860 MHz marks the Armor card, which has the same fans and overclocking utility but employs Zero Frozr technology to reduce fan noise. Armed with the Twin Frozr 7 thermal design and Torx Fan 3.0, the Gaming X card has a boost clock that’s slightly higher still, at 1875 MHz.

The Ventus X is the least expensive of the trio at $280. The Armor and Gaming X cost $300 and $310, respectively.

Palit

Expecting one GTX 1660 Ti card from Palit? Nope, the company has four of them, although it has details on only two at the moment. Its StormX and StormX OC cards are both designed for Mini-ITX cases, with single 10-cm fans. The StormX boosts to 1770 MHz, whereas the StormX OC predictably nudges higher, to 1815 MHz. Both cards have HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.4, and Dual-Link DVI-D ports. It’s unclear how much they cost.

Two more Palit cards, the Dual series, are coming “very soon,” according to the company. All we know about them is that they’ll have two fans apiece along with “LED lighting.”

PNY

The lone GTX 1660 Ti option from PNY is a little card with a sizable boost clock. The XLR8 Gaming Overclock Edition offers 1815 MHz boost in a single-fan format. Like some of the other smaller cards, it has HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.4, and DVI-D for I/O. It meets the base price of $279.

Zotac

Zotac’s two GTX 1660 Ti cards are designed to be as compact as possible. The Gaming model measures 173.4 x 111.15 x 35.3 mm, and the Gaming AMP is a little bigger at 209.6 x 119.3 x 41 mm. The Gaming version has dual offset fan that Zotac says are “optimized for static pressure and airflow,” and the AMP model offers the company’s IceStorm 2.0 cooling tech. Though meant to be compact, both cards offer the array of I/O found on the larger competitors—one HDMI and three DisplayPorts. The AMP model also features a metal backplate. They have different boost clocks; the Gaming card boosts to 1770 MHz, but the corresponding spec for the AMP is TBD.

The AMP model is listed, on Amazon, where it’s priced at $280 but is out of stock. The other is listed there as well, but it's listed as unavailable with no price tag.