PCMark 10 is getting battery life and cross-platform Office benchmarks

If you go by sales data, most folks on using PCs are on laptops, yet there's really no standardized laptop battery testing methodology. Sure, we have our own testing style, but it differs from, say, Anandtech's, and their differs from Tom's Hardware's...and so on. Underwriter's Laboratories (UL), the group that purchased Futuremark back in 2014, just announced that PCMark 10 is getting two new benchmarks—one of which is a battery life test.

UL says that the PCMark 10 battery life benchmark will be a realistic simulation of practical, day-to-day usage patterns. Specifically, it will test four types of battery life: office work, video playback, gaming, and idle time.

The benefits of having a standardized battery life benchmark could be pretty large, allowing readers of publications that use the benchmark (or individual users) to compare battery life of various laptops across websites. Of course, that all depends on whether the benchmark is in fact an accurate gauge of the true longevity of the machine; we all have choice things to say about how representative (or not) 3DMark can be.

The other benchmark on its way to PCMark 10 is the "Applications" benchmark. This test will run on both x86-64 and ARM machines and will directly gauge performance in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and the Edge browser, making it a less synthetic test than PCMark10's standard "Productivity" benchmark. The company says that results will be comparable across systems and architectures.

UL says the PCMark 10 battery life test will hit at the end of March, while the Applications benchmark will come by the close of the first half of 2019.