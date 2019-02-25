Install Radeon Software 19.2.3 on any reasonably recent AMD GPU

Last month, AMD promised that "all Radeon software updates [would] support all Ryzen Mobile laptops" by the end of the first quarter of this year. Normally we'd expect that to mean somewhere around March 31, but AMD's jumped ahead of schedule and surprised us with Radeon Software 19.2.3, which offers full support for Ryzen chips with Radeon Vega graphics on both desktop and mobile platforms.

That means that you can install the new 19.2.3 driver package on mobile and desktop discrete Radeon chips going back to the Radeon HD 8000 series, as well as all APUs with GCN-based graphics going all the way back to Kabini. The system in question will need to be running a 64-bit version of Windows—either Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 10.

Version 19.2.3 is a tremendous leap forward for Ryzen Mobile chips compared to the release-era driver they've been stuck on. AMD says it offers around 10% better performance on average, with the largest gains—up to 17% improved performance—in "esports titles." This driver also offers game-specific support for Dirt Rally 2, resulting in a 3% performance gain versus the last driver release on Radeon RX Vega 64 cards.

This driver should finally kill the "character outlines stuck on screen" bug in Battlefield V. Running full-screen video players with FreeSync enabled shouldn't kill your video signal anymore. Setting a manual fan curve in Wattman should correctly disable zero RPM mode now, and fan speeds should drop as expected when using a manual fan curve on the Radeon VII. Finally, ReLive wireless VR shouldn't crash after "extended periods of play."

That pesky bug where the system slows down and the mouse becomes laggy after turning off a connected display is still hanging around. Likewise, changes made to Wattman settings in the Radeon Overlay may still not apply correctly. Some hybrid graphics configurations may have green flickering when you move the mouse over YouTube videos in Chrome with hardware acceleration enabled in the browser. Finally, Wattman may simply not work correctly or at all on the Radeon VII.

As usual, you can download the new driver at AMD's download site. Click this handy-dandy link to read the release notes, or this other link here to go directly to the driver download for Windows 10.