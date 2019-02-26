Bargain basement: a 32" 4K display with 95% DCI-P3 coverage for $350 and more

Good afternoon, gerbils. It seems that all the talk lately in tech is about bendy phones that fold over. The screen technology therein is quite fresh, and there are likely to be some growing pains, but it's not hard to envision a future where your phone, tablet, or even perhaps laptop are all the same device. For now, though, there are multiple competing designs, and we'll have to see what the market at large thinks is the best one. While you're mulling over that important question, here are sweet hardware deals for you.

We being the proceedings today with the largest item in store: the LG 32UD60-B display. LG can't ever come up with a clear product name, but admittedly the specs sheet does the necessary talking, and then some. This monitor measures 32" across its diagonal and has a resolution of 3840x2160. Quite impressively, its color gamut should cover 95% of the rather wide DCI-P3 color space, making it ideal for color-sensitive photo and video work. There's FreeSync support on tap and a height-adjustable stand, to boot. Amazon asks only $349 for this gorgeous display.

Cheap RAM! Get yer cheap RAM here! Fair lady, do look at this wonderful Teamgroup T-Force dual-channel 16 GB kit of 3000 MT/s DIMMs. Its timings are set at 16-18-18-38, and the price tag reads only $89.99 at Newegg. If, like me, you're rolling with multiple VMs and tons of browser tabs open at once, the G.Skill Aegis 32 GB kit at 2400 MT/s might be more to your liking. This one goes for $144.99 at the fresh ovum.

Intel's Coffee Lake Refresh CPUs are quite nice, and the Core i5-9400F (sans IGP) is one of the best mid-range chips you can get your hands on today, thanks to its six cores ticking away at up to 4.1 GHz. It'll slot nicely right into the Asus Prime Z390-P motherboard. This circuit slab has two M.2 slots for hard drives plus an E-key slot, USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A ports, and support for sky-high RAM speeds. Newegg will get you both boxes for $289.98, or $40 off the regular combined total.

If you're chest deep into gaming, you've probably considered the acquisition of a high-end keyboard loaded with all the goodies, like the Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB. This clicker is underpinned by Logitech's Romer-G switches and comes with everything but the kitchen sink: dedicated media keys with a volume roller, three sets of programmable macro keys, a wrist rest, sculpted key caps, and a smartphone dock. While a jobbie like this would usually set you back a pretty penny, Newegg will get it to you for $94.99 with cart code EMCTVVB36.

Mass storage? Right this way, sir. The Western Digital MyBook 6 TB external hard drive supports hardware-based encryption and ships with included backup software. You can get your hands on it for $109.99 from Newegg with cart code EMCTVVB62. That price works out to a tasty $18.33 per terabyte.

Finally, something for gamers on the go (or workers who need big hardware): The Asus ROG Strix Scar II (GL504GS-DH76) is a 15.6" laptop with a laundry list of meaty specs. The fun kicks off with the Intel Core i7-8750H processor (six cores with a 3.9 GHz turbo) accompanied by 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB NVMe drive for storage. Pixel-pushing prowess comes by way of an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card with 8 GB of VRAM. That's not all, though; the 1920x1080 display has a 144-Hz refresh rate, and there's per-key RGB LED lighting on tap. High specs often beget a high price, but not today—$1389 is all you need to take this laptop from Newegg provided you use cart code EMCTVVB29.

