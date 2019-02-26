Fractal Design shines a light on its Prisma fans

Do you like fans, gerbils? Do you like Fractal Design? Do you like RGB LEDs? Scratch that last question; I know you love RGB LEDs. Fortunately for you, Fractal Design just launched its Prisma series of lighted case fans. There are red, green, blue, white, and addressable-RGB versions in 120-mm and 140-mm sizes.

Fractal Design's Prisma series is designed for looks first and foremost, and it makes use of specially positioned LEDs for uniform lighting instead of the rings of light you can get with cheaper LED fans. However, the fans themselves use sleeve bearings. The single-color fans are marked "SL," while the addressable-RGB fans are designated "AL." Either model can be had with or without support for PWM speed control.

For folks who want RGB LED lighting on their fans but don't have a motherboard with an addressable lighting header, Fractal Design also has the Adjust R1 lighting controller. It has magnets built in so you can attach it to the side of any steel case, and it supports eight color presets, five brightness levels, and six types of effects.

The chart above lists Fractal's recommended pricing for the new fans and the Adjust R1 controller. The company says that the new fans are available now, but it doesn't look like they've hit U.S. e-tail just yet.