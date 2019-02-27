Polar Bear Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Planet Earth, Shortbread is not...

PC hardware and computing

  1. Asus ROG Maximus XI Formula Intel Z390 motherboard review @ PC Perspective
  2. Asus ROG STRIX GeForce GTX 1660 Ti review @ Guru3D
  3. NVIDIA GTX 780 Ti in 2019: benchmarks vs. RTX 2060, 2080, Vega, & more @ Gamers Nexus
  4. AMD Radeon VII chilling & undervolting @ HardOCP
  5. PC Specialist 16.1" Defiance V RTX review @ Hexus
  6. Alienware AW988 wireless headset and AW959 Elite mouse review @ HotHardware
  7. Corsair SF750 SFX platinum power supply review @ KitGuru
  8. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB video card review @ Legit Reviews
  9. MSI Vigor GK60 keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  10. Gigabyte Aero 15 X9 laptop review @ TechSpot

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Far Cry: New Dawn's hummingbirds are photo mode magic @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Microsoft takes a big step towards putting Xbox games on Windows @ Ars Technica
  3. YouTube videos could get demonetized if they have "inappropriate comments" @ Slashdot (what could possibly go wrong?)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Polar Platform spins out intricate string art portraits @ HackADay
  2. Zebras' stripes found to keep flies from landing @ New Atlas

Science, technology, and space news

  1. The FAA mandates external registration markings for drones @ HackADay
  2. A lunar lander launches from Florida for the first time since Apollo 17 @ Ars Technica
  3. Robots decommission 700,000 munitions for recycling @ New Atlas
  4. Europe unveils design of reusable rocket that looks a lot like a Falcon 9 @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. My French grandmother's shortbread makes for shamefully addictive cheese crackers @ nytimes.com (yo dawg)
