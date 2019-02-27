Polar Bear Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Asus ROG Maximus XI Formula Intel Z390 motherboard review @ PC Perspective
- Asus ROG STRIX GeForce GTX 1660 Ti review @ Guru3D
- NVIDIA GTX 780 Ti in 2019: benchmarks vs. RTX 2060, 2080, Vega, & more @ Gamers Nexus
- AMD Radeon VII chilling & undervolting @ HardOCP
- PC Specialist 16.1" Defiance V RTX review @ Hexus
- Alienware AW988 wireless headset and AW959 Elite mouse review @ HotHardware
- Corsair SF750 SFX platinum power supply review @ KitGuru
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB video card review @ Legit Reviews
- MSI Vigor GK60 keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- Gigabyte Aero 15 X9 laptop review @ TechSpot
Games, culture, and VR
- Far Cry: New Dawn's hummingbirds are photo mode magic @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Microsoft takes a big step towards putting Xbox games on Windows @ Ars Technica
- YouTube videos could get demonetized if they have "inappropriate comments" @ Slashdot (what could possibly go wrong?)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Polar Platform spins out intricate string art portraits @ HackADay
- Zebras' stripes found to keep flies from landing @ New Atlas
Science, technology, and space news
- The FAA mandates external registration markings for drones @ HackADay
- A lunar lander launches from Florida for the first time since Apollo 17 @ Ars Technica
- Robots decommission 700,000 munitions for recycling @ New Atlas
- Europe unveils design of reusable rocket that looks a lot like a Falcon 9 @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- My French grandmother's shortbread makes for shamefully addictive cheese crackers @ nytimes.com (yo dawg)