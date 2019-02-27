Micron's 1300 refreshes its entry-level SSDs with 96-layer NAND

Folks who sift through our SSD deals every week will no doubt be familiar with the Micron 1100. That drive was primarily intended as an HDD replacement for OEMs building low-cost PCs, but it found its way into the channel as a high-value offering for folks who want a bunch of solid-state storage. The price per dollar might continue to improve considering Micron's latest offering, the 1300.

In case it wasn't obvious, the 1300 is fundamentally the same drive as the 1100, just built with Micron's new 96-layer 3D NAND. Don't fret; this is still TLC flash, not QLC. Capacities are the same as the 1100: up to 1TB in M.2 form, and 2TB in a 2.5" case. The new SSDs are also more efficient thanks to the denser packaging.

Specifically, Micron says that the 1300 is 45% more efficient than a 5400 RPM laptop hard drive. The company also says that the drive draws just 75 mW in operation, though. That would make it about 21 times more efficient. We've asked Micron for clarification on that point.

There's no such confusion over the performance specs. Micron says the 1300 should perform sequential reads and writes at 530 MB/sec and 520 MB/sec, respectively. Random performance isn't bad for a SATA SSD, either, at 90K IOPS on reads and 87K IOPS on writes.

Those performance specs probably aren't setting your heart alight, but this drive shouldn't set your wallet alight either. Unfortunately, since they're meant for OEM machines, Micron didn't announce any pricing for the 1300s, but we expect you'll see them fall into the channel in the coming months.